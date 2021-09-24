Sep 18, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) is pursued by Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Evan Fields (4) in the fourth quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The South Florida Bulls (1-2) will try to defy oddsmakers when they take on the No. 15 BYU Cougars (3-0) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 as an overwhelming 23-point underdog. The point total is 53.5.

Odds for BYU vs. South Florida

Favorite Spread Total BYU -23 53.5

Over/Under Insights

BYU has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 53.5 points in a game this year.

South Florida's games have gone over 53.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 45, is 8.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 51.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.1 fewer than the 53.5 total in this contest.

Cougars games have an average total of 51.7 points this season, 1.8 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Bulls have averaged a total of 55.8 points, 2.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.

BYU Stats and Trends

So far this year BYU has two wins against the spread.

BYU's games this year have not gone over any of three set point totals.

This year, the Cougars rack up 9.0 fewer points per game (25.7) than the Bulls allow (34.7).

The Cougars rack up 158.0 fewer yards per game (365.7), than the Bulls allow per matchup (523.7).

The Cougars have two giveaways this season, while the Bulls have four takeaways .

South Florida Stats and Trends

South Florida has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

This season, the Bulls won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 23 points or more.

South Florida's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

This year the Bulls rack up just 2.6 more points per game (19.3) than the Cougars surrender (16.7).

When South Florida records more than 16.7 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Bulls rack up 78.0 fewer yards per game (319.3) than the Cougars allow per matchup (397.3).

The Bulls have turned the ball over five times, two fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (7).

Season Stats