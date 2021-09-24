Carolina Panthers vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 3 Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 19, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule greets New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers (2-0) are 8.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Thursday, September 23, 2021 against the Houston Texans (1-1). The over/under is set at 43.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Panthers vs. Texans

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Panthers -8.5 43

Over/under insights

Carolina played eight games with more than 43 points scored, its current matchup's total, last season.

Last season, 15 of Houston's 16 games had a combined total higher than 43 points scored.

These two teams averaged a combined 45.9 points per game a season ago, 2.9 more points than the total of 43 set for this matchup.

Opponents of these teams averaged a combined 54.1 points per game last season, 11.1 more than the point total for this game.

The Panthers' average point total in outings last year was 48.6, 5.6 points higher than the over/under in this game.

The average over/under in Texans games in 2020 was 7.6 more points than the point total of 43 for this outing.

Panthers stats and trends

Carolina went 9-7-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Carolina's games.

Last year, the Panthers scored 7.1 fewer points per game (21.9) than the Texans gave up (29).

When Carolina recorded more than 29 points last year, it was 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Panthers averaged 349.5 yards per game last year, 67.3 fewer yards than the 416.8 the Texans allowed per outing.

Carolina was 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team churned out more than 416.8 yards last year.

The Panthers turned the ball over 21 times last season, 12 more turnovers than the Texans forced (9).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest odds on this matchup.

Texans stats and trends

Houston put together a 6-10-0 record against the spread last year.

The Texans did not cover the spread when an underdog by 8.5 points or more last season (in one opportunity).

Houston and its opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 16 times last year.

Last year the Texans averaged just 1.1 fewer points per game (24) than the Panthers gave up (25.1).

Houston was 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall last season when the team notched over 25.1 points.

The Texans averaged only 15.2 more yards per game (375.3) than the Panthers gave up per outing (360.1) last year.

In games that Houston totaled over 360.1 yards last season, the team was 5-6 against the spread and 4-7 overall.

Last year the Texans had 18 turnovers, four fewer than the Panthers had takeaways (22).

Home and road insights

Houston was 3-5 against the spread, and 2-6 overall, at home last season.

In three of eight games at home last year, Houston hit the over.

The average point total in Texans home games last season was 51.6 points, 8.6 more than this contest's over/under (43).

Carolina was 7-1 against the spread, and 3-5 overall, in away games last season.

Carolina went over the total in four of eight road games last season.

Panthers away games last season averaged 49.0 total points, 6.0 more than this matchup's over/under (43).

Powered by Data Skrive.