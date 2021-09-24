The Carolina Panthers (2-0) are 8.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Thursday, September 23, 2021 against the Houston Texans (1-1). The over/under is set at 43.
Odds for Panthers vs. Texans
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Panthers
-8.5
43
Over/under insights
- Carolina played eight games with more than 43 points scored, its current matchup's total, last season.
- Last season, 15 of Houston's 16 games had a combined total higher than 43 points scored.
- These two teams averaged a combined 45.9 points per game a season ago, 2.9 more points than the total of 43 set for this matchup.
- Opponents of these teams averaged a combined 54.1 points per game last season, 11.1 more than the point total for this game.
- The Panthers' average point total in outings last year was 48.6, 5.6 points higher than the over/under in this game.
- The average over/under in Texans games in 2020 was 7.6 more points than the point total of 43 for this outing.
Panthers stats and trends
- Carolina went 9-7-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Carolina's games.
- Last year, the Panthers scored 7.1 fewer points per game (21.9) than the Texans gave up (29).
- When Carolina recorded more than 29 points last year, it was 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Panthers averaged 349.5 yards per game last year, 67.3 fewer yards than the 416.8 the Texans allowed per outing.
- Carolina was 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team churned out more than 416.8 yards last year.
- The Panthers turned the ball over 21 times last season, 12 more turnovers than the Texans forced (9).
Texans stats and trends
- Houston put together a 6-10-0 record against the spread last year.
- The Texans did not cover the spread when an underdog by 8.5 points or more last season (in one opportunity).
- Houston and its opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 16 times last year.
- Last year the Texans averaged just 1.1 fewer points per game (24) than the Panthers gave up (25.1).
- Houston was 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall last season when the team notched over 25.1 points.
- The Texans averaged only 15.2 more yards per game (375.3) than the Panthers gave up per outing (360.1) last year.
- In games that Houston totaled over 360.1 yards last season, the team was 5-6 against the spread and 4-7 overall.
- Last year the Texans had 18 turnovers, four fewer than the Panthers had takeaways (22).
Home and road insights
- Houston was 3-5 against the spread, and 2-6 overall, at home last season.
- In three of eight games at home last year, Houston hit the over.
- The average point total in Texans home games last season was 51.6 points, 8.6 more than this contest's over/under (43).
- Carolina was 7-1 against the spread, and 3-5 overall, in away games last season.
- Carolina went over the total in four of eight road games last season.
- Panthers away games last season averaged 49.0 total points, 6.0 more than this matchup's over/under (43).
