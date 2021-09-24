Sep 18, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Central Michigan Chippewas quarterback Jacob Sirmon (3) and Central Michigan Chippewas offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann (76) react after a sack by LSU Tigers linebacker Jarell Cherry (not pictured) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida International Panthers (1-2) will attempt to prove oddsmakers wrong when they hit the field against the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-2) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 as an 11.5-point underdog. A 55.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Central Michigan vs. Florida International

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Central Michigan -11.5 55.5

Over/Under Insights

Central Michigan and its opponents have combined for 55.5 points only two times this year.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58.7, is 3.2 points above Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 56.7 points per game, 1.2 more than this contest's over/under.

The Chippewas and their opponents have scored an average of 58.3 points per game in 2021, 2.8 more than Saturday's total.

The 54.8 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 0.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Central Michigan Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Central Michigan has two wins against the spread.

The Chippewas have been favored by 11.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Central Michigan's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Chippewas rack up just one more point per game (30) than the Panthers allow (29).

The Chippewas collect 424.7 yards per game, 21 more yards than the 403.7 the Panthers give up per contest.

In games that Central Michigan piles up over 403.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year, the Chippewas have turned the ball over four times, three more than the Panthers' takeaways (1).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Central Michigan at SISportsbook.

Florida International Stats and Trends

So far this year Florida International is winless against the spread.

The Panthers have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 11.5 points or more.

The Panthers put up just one more point per game (28.7) than the Chippewas allow (27.7).

The Panthers collect 59.6 more yards per game (413.3) than the Chippewas give up per outing (353.7).

Florida International is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team picks up over 353.7 yards.

The Panthers have turned the ball over five times this season, three more turnovers than the Chippewas have forced (2).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats