The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-2, 0-0 C-USA) are 3-point underdogs in a road conference matchup with the Charlotte 49ers (2-1, 0-0 C-USA) on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Jerry Richardson Stadium. A total of 56 points has been set for this game.

Odds for Charlotte vs. Middle Tennessee

Favorite Spread Total Charlotte -3 56

Over/Under Insights

Charlotte and its opponents have scored at least 56 points or more only once this season.

Friday's over/under is 4.3 points higher than the combined 51.7 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 11.0 points more than the 45 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The 49ers and their opponents have scored an average of 60.5 points per game in 2021, 4.5 more than Friday's total.

The 56-point total for this game is 1.0 point below the 57.0 points per game average total in Blue Raiders games this season.

Charlotte Stats and Trends

Charlotte has two wins against the spread in three games this year.

The 49ers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 3 points or more.

Charlotte's games this year have not hit the over yet in three opportunities.

The 49ers rack up just 0.3 more points per game (26.0) than the Blue Raiders give up (25.7).

Charlotte is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 25.7 points.

The 49ers rack up 39.6 more yards per game (409.3) than the Blue Raiders give up per contest (369.7).

When Charlotte picks up more than 369.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the 49ers have three turnovers, four fewer than the Blue Raiders have takeaways (7).

Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends

So far this season Middle Tennessee is winless against the spread.

This year, the Blue Raiders are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 3 points or more.

The Blue Raiders put up 25.7 points per game, 6.4 more than the 49ers allow (19.3).

The Blue Raiders average 296.7 yards per game, 113.6 fewer yards than the 410.3 the 49ers allow.

This season the Blue Raiders have three turnovers, two fewer than the 49ers have takeaways (5).

Season Stats