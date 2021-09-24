The No. 9 Clemson Tigers (2-1, 0-0 ACC) are 10-point favorites when they visit the NC State Wolf Pack (2-1, 0-0 ACC) in an ACC matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium. The over/under is 47.5 for the outing.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Clemson vs. NC State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Clemson
-10
47.5
Over/Under Insights
- Clemson has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points just once this season.
- NC State and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in one game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.3, is 7.8 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 30.2 points greater than the 17.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Tigers games this season feature an average total of 53.3 points, a number 5.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 53.5 PPG average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 6.0 points more than this game's over/under.
Clemson Stats and Trends
- Clemson is winless against the spread this year.
- This season, the Tigers are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 10 points or more.
- Clemson's games this year have not gone over any of three set point totals.
- The Tigers rack up 11.7 more points per game (22.0) than the Wolf Pack allow (10.3).
- Clemson is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 10.3 points.
- The Tigers rack up 322.7 yards per game, 61.7 more yards than the 261.0 the Wolf Pack give up per outing.
- In games that Clemson churns out more than 261.0 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year, the Tigers have turned the ball over five times, one more than the Wolf Pack's takeaways (4).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Clemson at SISportsbook.
NC State Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season NC State has two wins against the spread.
- NC State's games this year have gone over the point total one time in three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Wolf Pack put up 26.3 more points per game (33.3) than the Tigers give up (7.0).
- NC State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team puts up more than 7.0 points.
- The Wolf Pack average 455.0 yards per game, 188.3 more yards than the 266.7 the Tigers give up.
- NC State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team picks up over 266.7 yards.
- The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over two more times (5 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (3) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Clemson
|Stats
|NC State
22.0
Avg. Points Scored
33.3
7.0
Avg. Points Allowed
10.3
322.7
Avg. Total Yards
455.0
266.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
261.0
5
Giveaways
5
3
Takeaways
4