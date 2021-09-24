Sep 18, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) throws against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 9 Clemson Tigers (2-1, 0-0 ACC) are 10-point favorites when they visit the NC State Wolf Pack (2-1, 0-0 ACC) in an ACC matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium. The over/under is 47.5 for the outing.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Clemson vs. NC State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Clemson -10 47.5

Over/Under Insights

Clemson has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points just once this season.

NC State and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.3, is 7.8 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 30.2 points greater than the 17.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Tigers games this season feature an average total of 53.3 points, a number 5.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 53.5 PPG average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 6.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Clemson Stats and Trends

Clemson is winless against the spread this year.

This season, the Tigers are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 10 points or more.

Clemson's games this year have not gone over any of three set point totals.

The Tigers rack up 11.7 more points per game (22.0) than the Wolf Pack allow (10.3).

Clemson is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 10.3 points.

The Tigers rack up 322.7 yards per game, 61.7 more yards than the 261.0 the Wolf Pack give up per outing.

In games that Clemson churns out more than 261.0 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Tigers have turned the ball over five times, one more than the Wolf Pack's takeaways (4).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Clemson at SISportsbook.

NC State Stats and Trends

Thus far this season NC State has two wins against the spread.

NC State's games this year have gone over the point total one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Wolf Pack put up 26.3 more points per game (33.3) than the Tigers give up (7.0).

NC State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team puts up more than 7.0 points.

The Wolf Pack average 455.0 yards per game, 188.3 more yards than the 266.7 the Tigers give up.

NC State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team picks up over 266.7 yards.

The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over two more times (5 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats