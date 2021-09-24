The Chicago Bears (1-1) are one-touchdown underdogs on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the Cleveland Browns (1-1). The contest has an over/under of 45.5 points.
Odds for Browns vs. Bears
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Browns
-7
45.5
Over/under insights
- Cleveland played 10 games with more than 45.5 points scored, its current matchup's point total, last year.
- Chicago played eight games last year (47.1% of opportunities) in which the teams combined to score more than 45.5 points.
- The Browns and the Bears combined to average 3.3 more points per game a season ago than the total of 45.5 set for this matchup.
- Opponents of these teams averaged a combined 49.3 points per game last season, 3.8 more than the point total in this game.
- The average total the Browns had set in matchups last year was 2.2 more points than this outing's point total.
- Bears games in 2020 averaged an over/under of 44.8 points, 0.7 less than the point total in this matchup.
Browns stats and trends
- Cleveland put together a 6-10-0 ATS record last year.
- The Browns covered the spread once last season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point favorites.
- Cleveland's games went over the point total nine out of 16 times last season.
- Last year, the Browns put up just 2.4 more points per game (25.5) than the Bears surrendered (23.1).
- Cleveland was 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall last season when the team scored more than 23.1 points.
- The Browns averaged 369.6 yards per game last season, 24.7 more yards than the 344.9 the Bears gave up per outing.
- Cleveland was 5-6 against the spread and 10-1 overall when the team picked up more than 344.9 yards last season.
- Last season the Browns had 16 turnovers, two fewer than the Bears had takeaways (18).
Bears stats and trends
- Chicago won eight games against the spread last year, while failing to cover eight times.
- The Bears did not cover the spread when an underdog by 7 points or more last season (in two opportunities).
- A total of eight of Chicago's games last season went over the point total.
- The Bears averaged just 2.9 fewer points per game (23.3) than the Browns allowed (26.2) last season.
- Chicago was 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall last year when the team recorded over 26.2 points.
- The Bears averaged 331.4 yards per game last year, 27 fewer yards than the 358.4 the Browns allowed per contest.
- In games that Chicago amassed more than 358.4 yards last year, the team was 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- Last season the Bears turned the ball over 22 times, one more than the Browns' takeaways (21).
Home and road insights
- Cleveland was 3-5 against the spread, and 6-2 overall, at home last season.
- At home last season, the Browns had one win ATS (1-1) as 7-point favorites or more.
- Last year, in eight home games, Cleveland hit the over five times.
- Last season, Browns home games averaged 45.9 points, 0.4 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).
- Chicago was 5-3 against the spread, and 5-3 overall, in away games last season.
- The Bears were unbeaten ATS (1-0) away from home as 7-point underdogs or more.
- Last year, in five of eight away games Chicago hit the over.
- The average total in Bears away games last season was 45.4 points, 0.1 fewer than this outing's over/under (45.5).
