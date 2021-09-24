Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) rushes for a touchdown ahead of Houston Texans outside linebacker Christian Kirksey (58) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 18

The Chicago Bears (1-1) are one-touchdown underdogs on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the Cleveland Browns (1-1). The contest has an over/under of 45.5 points.

Odds for Browns vs. Bears

Favorite Spread Total Browns -7 45.5

Over/under insights

Cleveland played 10 games with more than 45.5 points scored, its current matchup's point total, last year.

Chicago played eight games last year (47.1% of opportunities) in which the teams combined to score more than 45.5 points.

The Browns and the Bears combined to average 3.3 more points per game a season ago than the total of 45.5 set for this matchup.

Opponents of these teams averaged a combined 49.3 points per game last season, 3.8 more than the point total in this game.

The average total the Browns had set in matchups last year was 2.2 more points than this outing's point total.

Bears games in 2020 averaged an over/under of 44.8 points, 0.7 less than the point total in this matchup.

Browns stats and trends

Cleveland put together a 6-10-0 ATS record last year.

The Browns covered the spread once last season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point favorites.

Cleveland's games went over the point total nine out of 16 times last season.

Last year, the Browns put up just 2.4 more points per game (25.5) than the Bears surrendered (23.1).

Cleveland was 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall last season when the team scored more than 23.1 points.

The Browns averaged 369.6 yards per game last season, 24.7 more yards than the 344.9 the Bears gave up per outing.

Cleveland was 5-6 against the spread and 10-1 overall when the team picked up more than 344.9 yards last season.

Last season the Browns had 16 turnovers, two fewer than the Bears had takeaways (18).

Bears stats and trends

Chicago won eight games against the spread last year, while failing to cover eight times.

The Bears did not cover the spread when an underdog by 7 points or more last season (in two opportunities).

A total of eight of Chicago's games last season went over the point total.

The Bears averaged just 2.9 fewer points per game (23.3) than the Browns allowed (26.2) last season.

Chicago was 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall last year when the team recorded over 26.2 points.

The Bears averaged 331.4 yards per game last year, 27 fewer yards than the 358.4 the Browns allowed per contest.

In games that Chicago amassed more than 358.4 yards last year, the team was 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

Last season the Bears turned the ball over 22 times, one more than the Browns' takeaways (21).

Home and road insights

Cleveland was 3-5 against the spread, and 6-2 overall, at home last season.

At home last season, the Browns had one win ATS (1-1) as 7-point favorites or more.

Last year, in eight home games, Cleveland hit the over five times.

Last season, Browns home games averaged 45.9 points, 0.4 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

Chicago was 5-3 against the spread, and 5-3 overall, in away games last season.

The Bears were unbeaten ATS (1-0) away from home as 7-point underdogs or more.

Last year, in five of eight away games Chicago hit the over.

The average total in Bears away games last season was 45.4 points, 0.1 fewer than this outing's over/under (45.5).

