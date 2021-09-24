Sep 18, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers head coach Jamey Chadwell before the start of the NCAA football game between the Buffalo Bulls and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at UB Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nicholas LoVerde-USA TODAY Sports

The UMass Minutemen (0-3) are heavy 36-point underdogs on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the No. 17 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-0). The total for this game has been set at 65 points.

Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. UMass

Favorite Spread Total Coastal Carolina -36 65

Over/Under Insights

UMass has combined with its opponents to score more than 65 points in two games this season.

Saturday's total is one point higher than the combined 64 PPG average of the two teams.

The 66.3 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 1.3 more than the 65 total in this contest.

The average total in Chanticleers games this season is 55.3, 9.7 points fewer than Saturday's total of 65 .

The 65 total in this game is 8.5 points higher than the 56.5 average total in Minutemen games this season.

Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends

Coastal Carolina has one win against the spread in three games this season.

The Chanticleers average 43 points per game, three fewer than the Minutemen allow per contest (46).

Coastal Carolina is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 46 points.

The Chanticleers collect 504.7 yards per game, 20.3 fewer yards than the 525 the Minutemen allow per contest.

The Chanticleers have two giveaways this season, while the Minutemen have five takeaways .

UMass Stats and Trends

So far this season UMass has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Minutemen have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 36 points or more.

UMass' games this year have gone over the total in three out of three opportunities.

The Minutemen average 21 points per game, comparable to the 20.3 the Chanticleers allow.

UMass is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.3 points.

The Minutemen rack up 354.3 yards per game, just two more than the 352.3 the Chanticleers give up.

This season the Minutemen have turned the ball over six times, six more than the Chanticleers' takeaways (0).

Season Stats