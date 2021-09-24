Sep 19, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys (1-1) are 4-point favorites when they host the Philadelphia Eagles (1-1) in an NFC East matchup on Monday, September 27, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. The total for this matchup has been set at 52 points.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Eagles

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Cowboys -4 52

Over/under insights

Last year, Dallas' games went over 52 points scored, its current matchup's point total, eight (out of 16) times.

Philadelphia played five games last season (31.2% of opportunities) in which the teams combined to score more than 52 points.

The Cowboys and the Eagles combined to average 6.4 fewer points per game a season ago than the total of 52 set for this game.

Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 3.7 more points per game last season (55.7) than this matchup's over/under of 52 points.

The average point total in Cowboys games last year was 3.1 less points than the over/under of 52 in this matchup.

The average over/under in Eagles games in 2020 was 6.1 less points than the point total of 52 in this outing.

Cowboys stats and trends

Dallas compiled a 5-11-0 ATS record last year.

The Cowboys did not cover the spread when favored by 4 points or more last season (in one opportunity).

Last season, nine of Dallas' games went over the point total.

The Cowboys racked up just 1.4 fewer points per game (24.7) than the Eagles gave up (26.1) last season.

When Dallas scored over 26.1 points last year, it was 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Cowboys racked up 371.8 yards per game last season, just 8.7 more than the 363.1 the Eagles allowed per outing.

In games that Dallas totaled over 363.1 yards last season, the team was 3-6 against the spread and 4-5 overall.

The Cowboys turned the ball over 26 times last season, seven more turnovers than the Eagles forced (19).

Eagles stats and trends

Philadelphia compiled a 6-10-0 record against the spread last year.

The Eagles had an ATS record of 5-3 when playing as at least 4-point underdogs last season.

A total of seven of Philadelphia's games last season went over the point total.

The Eagles averaged 8.7 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Cowboys gave up (29.6) last season.

The Eagles collected 334.6 yards per game last season, 51.8 fewer yards than the 386.4 the Cowboys gave up per outing.

When Philadelphia amassed more than 386.4 yards last season, the team was 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

Last season the Eagles turned the ball over 29 times, six more than the Cowboys' takeaways (23).

Home and road insights

Dallas was 3-5 against the spread, and 4-4 overall, at home last year.

At home last season, as 4-point favorites or more, the Cowboys were winless ATS (0-1).

Last year, in eight home games, Dallas hit the over six times.

The average total in Cowboys home games last season was 50.4 points, 1.6 fewer than this contest's over/under (52).

Philadelphia was 1-7 overall, with just one win against the spread, in away games last season.

The Eagles were winless ATS (0-2) away from home as 4-point underdogs or more.

Last season, in eight away games, Philadelphia went over the total four times.

Last season, Eagles away games averaged 46.5 points, 5.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (52).

