Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets NFL Week 3 Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 19, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio reacts during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos (2-0) are double-digit, 10.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the New York Jets (0-2). The point total is set at 41.5.

Odds for Broncos vs. Jets

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Broncos -10.5 41.5

Over/under insights

Of 16 games last year, Denver had nine with over 41.5 points scored, its current matchup's total.

New York played 11 games last year (68.8% of opportunities) in which the teams combined to score more than 41.5 points.

These two teams averaged a combined 35.4 points per game a season ago, 6.1 fewer points than the total of 41.5 set for this game.

Opponents of these teams averaged a combined 56.5 points per game last season, 15.0 more than the point total in this game.

The average total the Broncos had set in matchups last year was 4.0 more points than this outing's point total.

The average point total for the Jets in 2020 was 3.4 points higher than this game's over/under.

Broncos stats and trends

Denver compiled a 9-7-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Denver's games.

Last year, the Broncos scored 8.4 fewer points per game (20.2) than the Jets surrendered (28.6).

When Denver scored more than 28.6 points last year, it was 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Broncos averaged 52 fewer yards per game (335.6) than the Jets allowed per matchup (387.6) last year.

When Denver piled up more than 387.6 yards last season, the team was 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

The Broncos turned the ball over 32 times last season, 13 more turnovers than the Jets forced (19).

Jets stats and trends

New York compiled a 6-10-0 ATS record last year.

The Jets covered the spread once when an underdog by 10.5 points or more last year (in four opportunities).

New York's games went over the point total seven out of 16 times last season.

The Jets averaged 15.2 points per game last season, 12.7 fewer than the Broncos surrendered (27.9).

When New York put up more than 27.9 points last season, it was 2-1 against the spread and 0-3 overall.

The Jets collected 88 fewer yards per game (279.9) than the Broncos gave up per outing (367.9) last year.

The Jets turned the ball over 19 times last season, three more turnovers than the Broncos forced (16).

Home and road insights

Denver was 2-6 overall, and 4-4 against the spread, at home last season.

Last season, in eight games at home, Denver went over the total four times.

Broncos home games last season averaged 44.4 total points, 2.9 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).

New York was 1-7 overall, with two wins against the spread, in away games last season.

New York hit the over in three of eight away games last season.

Jets away games last season averaged 45.0 total points, 3.5 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).

