The Denver Broncos (2-0) are double-digit, 10.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the New York Jets (0-2). The point total is set at 41.5.
Odds for Broncos vs. Jets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Broncos
-10.5
41.5
Over/under insights
- Of 16 games last year, Denver had nine with over 41.5 points scored, its current matchup's total.
- New York played 11 games last year (68.8% of opportunities) in which the teams combined to score more than 41.5 points.
- These two teams averaged a combined 35.4 points per game a season ago, 6.1 fewer points than the total of 41.5 set for this game.
- Opponents of these teams averaged a combined 56.5 points per game last season, 15.0 more than the point total in this game.
- The average total the Broncos had set in matchups last year was 4.0 more points than this outing's point total.
- The average point total for the Jets in 2020 was 3.4 points higher than this game's over/under.
Broncos stats and trends
- Denver compiled a 9-7-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Denver's games.
- Last year, the Broncos scored 8.4 fewer points per game (20.2) than the Jets surrendered (28.6).
- When Denver scored more than 28.6 points last year, it was 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Broncos averaged 52 fewer yards per game (335.6) than the Jets allowed per matchup (387.6) last year.
- When Denver piled up more than 387.6 yards last season, the team was 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall.
- The Broncos turned the ball over 32 times last season, 13 more turnovers than the Jets forced (19).
Jets stats and trends
- New York compiled a 6-10-0 ATS record last year.
- The Jets covered the spread once when an underdog by 10.5 points or more last year (in four opportunities).
- New York's games went over the point total seven out of 16 times last season.
- The Jets averaged 15.2 points per game last season, 12.7 fewer than the Broncos surrendered (27.9).
- When New York put up more than 27.9 points last season, it was 2-1 against the spread and 0-3 overall.
- The Jets collected 88 fewer yards per game (279.9) than the Broncos gave up per outing (367.9) last year.
- The Jets turned the ball over 19 times last season, three more turnovers than the Broncos forced (16).
Home and road insights
- Denver was 2-6 overall, and 4-4 against the spread, at home last season.
- Last season, in eight games at home, Denver went over the total four times.
- Broncos home games last season averaged 44.4 total points, 2.9 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).
- New York was 1-7 overall, with two wins against the spread, in away games last season.
- New York hit the over in three of eight away games last season.
- Jets away games last season averaged 45.0 total points, 3.5 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).
