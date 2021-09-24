Duke vs. Kansas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 18, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Gunnar Holmberg (12) runs the ball during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

The Duke Blue Devils (2-1) are an overwhelming 16-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Kansas Jayhawks (1-2). A 57-point over/under is set for the contest.

Odds for Duke vs. Kansas

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Duke -16 57

Over/Under Insights

Duke and its opponents have scored at least 57 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this year.

The two teams combine to score 49.6 points per game, 7.4 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 2.7 points under the 59.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Blue Devils and their opponents score an average of 55.3 points per game, 1.7 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 57 total in this game is 6.5 points higher than the 50.5 average total in Jayhawks games this season.

Duke Stats and Trends

So far this year Duke has two wins against the spread.

The Blue Devils have been favored by 16 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Duke's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

The Blue Devils put up 34.3 points per game, comparable to the 36.0 per matchup the Jayhawks allow.

The Blue Devils collect 90.7 more yards per game (523.7) than the Jayhawks give up per matchup (433.0).

When Duke churns out more than 433.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year, the Blue Devils have turned the ball over five times, two more than the Jayhawks' takeaways (3).

Kansas Stats and Trends

Kansas has not covered the spread yet this season.

This year, the Jayhawks are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 16 points or more.

The Jayhawks rack up 15.3 points per game, 8.4 fewer than the Blue Devils give up (23.7).

The Jayhawks rack up 108.7 fewer yards per game (274.3) than the Blue Devils give up (383.0).

The Jayhawks have one giveaway this season, while the Blue Devils have five takeaways .

Season Stats