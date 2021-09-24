The Duke Blue Devils (2-1) are an overwhelming 16-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Kansas Jayhawks (1-2). A 57-point over/under is set for the contest.
Odds for Duke vs. Kansas
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Duke
-16
57
Over/Under Insights
- Duke and its opponents have scored at least 57 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this year.
- The two teams combine to score 49.6 points per game, 7.4 less than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 2.7 points under the 59.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Blue Devils and their opponents score an average of 55.3 points per game, 1.7 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 57 total in this game is 6.5 points higher than the 50.5 average total in Jayhawks games this season.
Duke Stats and Trends
- So far this year Duke has two wins against the spread.
- The Blue Devils have been favored by 16 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Duke's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).
- The Blue Devils put up 34.3 points per game, comparable to the 36.0 per matchup the Jayhawks allow.
- The Blue Devils collect 90.7 more yards per game (523.7) than the Jayhawks give up per matchup (433.0).
- When Duke churns out more than 433.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- This year, the Blue Devils have turned the ball over five times, two more than the Jayhawks' takeaways (3).
Kansas Stats and Trends
- Kansas has not covered the spread yet this season.
- This year, the Jayhawks are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 16 points or more.
- The Jayhawks rack up 15.3 points per game, 8.4 fewer than the Blue Devils give up (23.7).
- The Jayhawks rack up 108.7 fewer yards per game (274.3) than the Blue Devils give up (383.0).
- The Jayhawks have one giveaway this season, while the Blue Devils have five takeaways .
Season Stats
|Duke
|Stats
|Kansas
34.3
Avg. Points Scored
15.3
23.7
Avg. Points Allowed
36.0
523.7
Avg. Total Yards
274.3
383.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
433.0
5
Giveaways
1
5
Takeaways
3