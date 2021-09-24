The East Carolina Pirates (1-2) are heavily favored by 27.5 points against the FCS Charleston Southern Buccaneers on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The contest has a point total of 55.5.
Odds for East Carolina vs. Charleston Southern
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
East Carolina
-27.5
55.5
Over/Under Insights
- East Carolina and its opponents have combined for 55.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just once this season.
- The two teams combine to score 52 points per game, 3.5 less than the total in this contest.
- The 61.3 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 5.8 more than the 55.5 total in this contest.
- The Pirates and their opponents have scored an average of 57.8 points per game in 2021, 2.3 more than Saturday's total.
- The 55.5 total in this game is 4.5 points above the 51.0 average total in Buccaneers games this season.
East Carolina Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year East Carolina has one win against the spread.
- East Carolina's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Pirates average 5.0 fewer points per game (26.0) than the Buccaneers give up (31.0).
- The Pirates average 402.3 yards per game, 31.8 more yards than the 370.5 the Buccaneers give up per matchup.
- East Carolina is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team totals over 370.5 yards.
- The Pirates have turned the ball over five times this season, five more turnovers than the Buccaneers have forced (0).
Charleston Southern Stats and Trends
- Charleston Southern has covered the spread once this year.
- This year the Buccaneers average 4.3 fewer points per game (26.0) than the Pirates allow (30.3).
- The Buccaneers rack up 393.5 yards per game, 91.5 fewer yards than the 485.0 the Pirates allow.
- The Buccaneers have zero giveaways this season, while the Pirates have seven takeaways .
Season Stats
|East Carolina
|Stats
|Charleston Southern
26.0
Avg. Points Scored
26.0
30.3
Avg. Points Allowed
31.0
402.3
Avg. Total Yards
393.5
485.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
370.5
5
Giveaways
0
7
Takeaways
0