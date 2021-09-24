Sep 11, 2021; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates head coach Mike Houston looks on against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The East Carolina Pirates (1-2) are heavily favored by 27.5 points against the FCS Charleston Southern Buccaneers on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The contest has a point total of 55.5.

Odds for East Carolina vs. Charleston Southern

Favorite Spread Total East Carolina -27.5 55.5

Over/Under Insights

East Carolina and its opponents have combined for 55.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just once this season.

The two teams combine to score 52 points per game, 3.5 less than the total in this contest.

The 61.3 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 5.8 more than the 55.5 total in this contest.

The Pirates and their opponents have scored an average of 57.8 points per game in 2021, 2.3 more than Saturday's total.

The 55.5 total in this game is 4.5 points above the 51.0 average total in Buccaneers games this season.

East Carolina Stats and Trends

Thus far this year East Carolina has one win against the spread.

East Carolina's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Pirates average 5.0 fewer points per game (26.0) than the Buccaneers give up (31.0).

The Pirates average 402.3 yards per game, 31.8 more yards than the 370.5 the Buccaneers give up per matchup.

East Carolina is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team totals over 370.5 yards.

The Pirates have turned the ball over five times this season, five more turnovers than the Buccaneers have forced (0).

Charleston Southern Stats and Trends

Charleston Southern has covered the spread once this year.

This year the Buccaneers average 4.3 fewer points per game (26.0) than the Pirates allow (30.3).

The Buccaneers rack up 393.5 yards per game, 91.5 fewer yards than the 485.0 the Pirates allow.

The Buccaneers have zero giveaways this season, while the Pirates have seven takeaways .

Season Stats