The Texas State Bobcats (1-2) are 6.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-1). The game has an over/under of 62.5 points.

Odds for Eastern Michigan vs. Texas State

Favorite Spread Total Eastern Michigan -6.5 62.5

Over/Under Insights

Texas State's games have gone over 62.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.7, is 8.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 7.5 points more than the 55 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Eagles games have an average total of 54.3 points this season, 8.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 60.2 PPG average total in Bobcats games this season is 2.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends

So far this season Eastern Michigan is winless against the spread.

The Eagles have been favored by 6.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

This year, the Eagles score just 1.3 fewer points per game (28.0) than the Bobcats surrender (29.3).

Eastern Michigan is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 29.3 points.

The Eagles average 77.4 fewer yards per game (336.3) than the Bobcats allow per outing (413.7).

The Eagles have turned the ball over four times this season, three fewer than the Bobcats have forced (7).

Texas State Stats and Trends

Texas State has covered the spread two times this year.

The Bobcats covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 6.5 points or more.

Texas State's games this season have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Bobcats put up per game (25.7) than the Eagles allow (25.7).

The Bobcats rack up 99.3 fewer yards per game (343.7) than the Eagles allow per outing (443.0).

The Bobcats have five turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Eagles.

