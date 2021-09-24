The Texas State Bobcats (1-2) are 6.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-1). The game has an over/under of 62.5 points.
Odds for Eastern Michigan vs. Texas State
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Eastern Michigan
-6.5
62.5
Over/Under Insights
- Texas State's games have gone over 62.5 points in only one opportunity this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.7, is 8.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 7.5 points more than the 55 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Eagles games have an average total of 54.3 points this season, 8.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 60.2 PPG average total in Bobcats games this season is 2.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends
- So far this season Eastern Michigan is winless against the spread.
- The Eagles have been favored by 6.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- This year, the Eagles score just 1.3 fewer points per game (28.0) than the Bobcats surrender (29.3).
- Eastern Michigan is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 29.3 points.
- The Eagles average 77.4 fewer yards per game (336.3) than the Bobcats allow per outing (413.7).
- The Eagles have turned the ball over four times this season, three fewer than the Bobcats have forced (7).
Texas State Stats and Trends
- Texas State has covered the spread two times this year.
- The Bobcats covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 6.5 points or more.
- Texas State's games this season have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).
- The Bobcats put up per game (25.7) than the Eagles allow (25.7).
- The Bobcats rack up 99.3 fewer yards per game (343.7) than the Eagles allow per outing (443.0).
- The Bobcats have five turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Eagles.
Season Stats
|Eastern Michigan
|Stats
|Texas State
28.0
Avg. Points Scored
25.7
25.7
Avg. Points Allowed
29.3
336.3
Avg. Total Yards
343.7
443.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
413.7
4
Giveaways
5
5
Takeaways
7