The No. 11 Florida Gators (2-1, 0-0 SEC) are 18.5-point favorites when they host the Tennessee Volunteers (2-1, 0-0 SEC) in a SEC matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The game has a 63.5-point over/under.

Odds for Florida vs. Tennessee

Favorite Spread Total Florida -18.5 63.5

Over/Under Insights

Florida and its opponents have not yet combined for more than 63.5 points in a game this season.

Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 63.5 points in one game this season.

Saturday's total is 14.5 points lower than the two team's combined 78 points per game average.

The 37.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 26.1 fewer than the 63.5 total in this contest.

Gators games have an average total of 56.7 points this season, 6.8 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 55.8 PPG average total in Volunteers games this season is 7.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Florida Stats and Trends

Florida has one win against the spread in three games this year.

This season, the Gators are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 18.5 points or more.

Florida's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

This year, the Gators put up 19.6 more points per game (35.3) than the Volunteers give up (15.7).

Florida is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team records more than 15.7 points.

The Gators collect 287.7 more yards per game (552.7) than the Volunteers give up per contest (265.0).

In games that Florida totals more than 265.0 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year, the Gators have turned the ball over five times, one more than the Volunteers' takeaways (4).

Tennessee Stats and Trends

Tennessee has covered the spread once this season.

Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

This season the Volunteers put up 21.0 more points per game (42.7) than the Gators allow (21.7).

When Tennessee scores more than 21.7 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Volunteers rack up 422.0 yards per game, 102.0 more yards than the 320.0 the Gators allow.

When Tennessee amasses more than 320.0 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Volunteers have turned the ball over three more times (6 total) than the Gators have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Season Stats