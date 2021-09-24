The No. 11 Florida Gators (2-1, 0-0 SEC) are 18.5-point favorites when they host the Tennessee Volunteers (2-1, 0-0 SEC) in a SEC matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The game has a 63.5-point over/under.
Odds for Florida vs. Tennessee
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Florida
-18.5
63.5
Over/Under Insights
- Florida and its opponents have not yet combined for more than 63.5 points in a game this season.
- Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 63.5 points in one game this season.
- Saturday's total is 14.5 points lower than the two team's combined 78 points per game average.
- The 37.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 26.1 fewer than the 63.5 total in this contest.
- Gators games have an average total of 56.7 points this season, 6.8 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 55.8 PPG average total in Volunteers games this season is 7.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Florida Stats and Trends
- Florida has one win against the spread in three games this year.
- This season, the Gators are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 18.5 points or more.
- Florida's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).
- This year, the Gators put up 19.6 more points per game (35.3) than the Volunteers give up (15.7).
- Florida is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team records more than 15.7 points.
- The Gators collect 287.7 more yards per game (552.7) than the Volunteers give up per contest (265.0).
- In games that Florida totals more than 265.0 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- This year, the Gators have turned the ball over five times, one more than the Volunteers' takeaways (4).
Tennessee Stats and Trends
- Tennessee has covered the spread once this season.
- Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).
- This season the Volunteers put up 21.0 more points per game (42.7) than the Gators allow (21.7).
- When Tennessee scores more than 21.7 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Volunteers rack up 422.0 yards per game, 102.0 more yards than the 320.0 the Gators allow.
- When Tennessee amasses more than 320.0 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Volunteers have turned the ball over three more times (6 total) than the Gators have forced a turnover (3) this season.
Season Stats
|Florida
|Stats
|Tennessee
35.3
Avg. Points Scored
42.7
21.7
Avg. Points Allowed
15.7
552.7
Avg. Total Yards
422.0
320.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
265.0
5
Giveaways
6
3
Takeaways
4