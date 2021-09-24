Sep 18, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs head coach Kalen DeBoer looks on during the second quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers heavily favor the No. 22 Fresno State Bulldogs (3-1, 0-0 MWC) when they host the UNLV Rebels (0-3, 0-0 MWC) on Friday, September 24, 2021 in a matchup between MWC rivals at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field. Fresno State is favored by 30 points. The total for this matchup has been set at 59.5 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Fresno State vs. UNLV

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Fresno State -30 59.5

Over/Under Insights

Fresno State and its opponents have scored at least 59.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this season.

Friday's over/under is 1.2 points higher than the combined 58.3 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is equal to the 59.5 points per game these two squads have combined to allow this season.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 62.1 points per game in 2021, 2.6 more than Friday's total.

The 54.3 PPG average total in Rebels games this season is 5.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Fresno State Stats and Trends

Fresno State is undefeated against the spread this year.

The Bulldogs covered the spread in their only game when favored by 30 points or more.

Fresno State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Bulldogs score 3.0 more points per game (43.0) than the Rebels allow (40.0).

Fresno State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 40.0 points.

The Bulldogs average 537.8 yards per game, 62.5 more yards than the 475.3 the Rebels allow per matchup.

When Fresno State totals over 475.3 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over three more times (8 total) than the Rebels have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Fresno State at SISportsbook.

UNLV Stats and Trends

So far this season UNLV has one win against the spread.

The Rebels have been underdogs by 30 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

This year the Rebels rack up 4.2 fewer points per game (15.3) than the Bulldogs allow (19.5).

The Rebels collect 75.5 fewer yards per game (208.0) than the Bulldogs give up (283.5).

This year the Rebels have three turnovers, three fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (6).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats