The Vanderbilt Commodores (1-2, 0-0 SEC) are 35-point underdogs in a home SEC matchup with the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (3-0, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Vanderbilt Stadium. The over/under is 53 for this matchup.

Odds for Georgia vs. Vanderbilt

Favorite Spread Total Georgia -35 53

Over/Under Insights

Georgia has combined with its opponents to score more than 53 points just twice this year.

The two teams combine to average 52 points per game, one less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 17 points greater than the 36 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Bulldogs and their opponents score an average of 47.7 points per game, 5.3 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Commodores have averaged a total of 50.5 points, 2.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Georgia Stats and Trends

So far this season Georgia has two wins against the spread.

Georgia's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

The Bulldogs put up 7.0 more points per game (35.3) than the Commodores surrender (28.3).

When Georgia scores more than 28.3 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Bulldogs average 35 more yards per game (428.7) than the Commodores allow per matchup (393.7).

In games that Georgia totals more than 393.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over six times, five more than the Commodores' takeaways (1).

Vanderbilt Stats and Trends

Vanderbilt has one win against the spread in three games this year.

This year the Commodores put up nine more points per game (16.7) than the Bulldogs give up (7.7).

Vanderbilt is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team notches more than 7.7 points.

The Commodores collect 353.7 yards per game, 132.4 more yards than the 221.3 the Bulldogs give up.

When Vanderbilt amasses more than 221.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Commodores have five giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have six takeaways .

Season Stats