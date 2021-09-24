The Vanderbilt Commodores (1-2, 0-0 SEC) are 35-point underdogs in a home SEC matchup with the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (3-0, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Vanderbilt Stadium. The over/under is 53 for this matchup.
Odds for Georgia vs. Vanderbilt
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Georgia
-35
53
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia has combined with its opponents to score more than 53 points just twice this year.
- The two teams combine to average 52 points per game, one less than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 17 points greater than the 36 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Bulldogs and their opponents score an average of 47.7 points per game, 5.3 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Commodores have averaged a total of 50.5 points, 2.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Georgia Stats and Trends
- So far this season Georgia has two wins against the spread.
- Georgia's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in three opportunities (66.7%).
- The Bulldogs put up 7.0 more points per game (35.3) than the Commodores surrender (28.3).
- When Georgia scores more than 28.3 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Bulldogs average 35 more yards per game (428.7) than the Commodores allow per matchup (393.7).
- In games that Georgia totals more than 393.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over six times, five more than the Commodores' takeaways (1).
Vanderbilt Stats and Trends
- Vanderbilt has one win against the spread in three games this year.
- This year the Commodores put up nine more points per game (16.7) than the Bulldogs give up (7.7).
- Vanderbilt is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team notches more than 7.7 points.
- The Commodores collect 353.7 yards per game, 132.4 more yards than the 221.3 the Bulldogs give up.
- When Vanderbilt amasses more than 221.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Commodores have five giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have six takeaways .
Season Stats
|Georgia
|Stats
|Vanderbilt
35.3
Avg. Points Scored
16.7
7.7
Avg. Points Allowed
28.3
428.7
Avg. Total Yards
353.7
221.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
393.7
6
Giveaways
5
6
Takeaways
1