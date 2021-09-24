Hawaii vs. New Mexico State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Aug 28, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Hawaii Rainbow Warriors head coach Todd Graham reacts at the end of the game against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (1-3) are a massive 17-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the New Mexico State Aggies (1-3). The game has a point total set at 61.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Hawaii vs. New Mexico State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Hawaii -17 61.5

Over/Under Insights

Hawaii and its opponents have combined for 61.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just once this year.

New Mexico State has combined with its opponents to score more than 61.5 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 45.1, is 16.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 67.1 points per game, 5.6 more than this contest's over/under.

Rainbow Warriors games this season feature an average total of 65.3 points, a number 3.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 61.5 over/under in this game is 7.4 points higher than the 54.1 average total in Aggies games this season.

Hawaii Stats and Trends

Hawaii has one win against the spread in four games this season.

Hawaii's games this year have hit the over one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Rainbow Warriors rack up 7.0 fewer points per game (24.8) than the Aggies allow (31.8).

The Rainbow Warriors average 34.2 fewer yards per game (416.3), than the Aggies give up per matchup (450.5).

When Hawaii churns out more than 450.5 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year, the Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Aggies' takeaways (8).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Hawaii at SISportsbook.

New Mexico State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, New Mexico State is 3-1-0 this year.

The Aggies have been underdogs by 17 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.

New Mexico State's games this season have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Aggies put up 15.0 fewer points per game (20.3) than the Rainbow Warriors surrender (35.3).

The Aggies collect 95.5 fewer yards per game (334.0) than the Rainbow Warriors allow per matchup (429.5).

The Aggies have six giveaways this season, while the Rainbow Warriors have seven takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats