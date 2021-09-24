The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (1-3) are a massive 17-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the New Mexico State Aggies (1-3). The game has a point total set at 61.5.
Odds for Hawaii vs. New Mexico State
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Hawaii
-17
61.5
Over/Under Insights
- Hawaii and its opponents have combined for 61.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just once this year.
- New Mexico State has combined with its opponents to score more than 61.5 points in one game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 45.1, is 16.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 67.1 points per game, 5.6 more than this contest's over/under.
- Rainbow Warriors games this season feature an average total of 65.3 points, a number 3.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 61.5 over/under in this game is 7.4 points higher than the 54.1 average total in Aggies games this season.
Hawaii Stats and Trends
- Hawaii has one win against the spread in four games this season.
- Hawaii's games this year have hit the over one time in three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Rainbow Warriors rack up 7.0 fewer points per game (24.8) than the Aggies allow (31.8).
- The Rainbow Warriors average 34.2 fewer yards per game (416.3), than the Aggies give up per matchup (450.5).
- When Hawaii churns out more than 450.5 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- This year, the Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Aggies' takeaways (8).
New Mexico State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, New Mexico State is 3-1-0 this year.
- The Aggies have been underdogs by 17 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.
- New Mexico State's games this season have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).
- The Aggies put up 15.0 fewer points per game (20.3) than the Rainbow Warriors surrender (35.3).
- The Aggies collect 95.5 fewer yards per game (334.0) than the Rainbow Warriors allow per matchup (429.5).
- The Aggies have six giveaways this season, while the Rainbow Warriors have seven takeaways .
Season Stats
|Hawaii
|Stats
|New Mexico State
24.8
Avg. Points Scored
20.3
35.3
Avg. Points Allowed
31.8
416.3
Avg. Total Yards
334.0
429.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
450.5
9
Giveaways
6
7
Takeaways
8