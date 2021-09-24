Sep 18, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Dana Holgorsen during the first half against the Grambling State Tigers at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Cougars (2-1, 0-0 AAC) are 19-point favorites when they host the Navy Midshipmen (0-2, 0-0 AAC) in an AAC matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. The contest's point total is 48.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Houston vs. Navy

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Houston -19 48

Over/Under Insights

Houston has combined with its opponents to put up more than 48 points just two times this season.

Saturday's over/under is 6.3 points higher than the combined 41.7 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 3.0 points lower than the 51 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Cougars games this season feature an average total of 55.7 points, a number 7.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 48 over/under in this game is 5.7 points higher than the 42.3 average total in Midshipmen games this season.

Houston Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Houston has two wins against the spread.

The Cougars covered the spread in their only game when favored by 19 points or more.

Houston's games this year have gone over the point total one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Cougars score 36.7 points per game, comparable to the 36.0 per matchup the Midshipmen allow.

Houston is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 36.0 points.

The Cougars average only 10.8 more yards per game (355.3), than the Midshipmen give up per outing (344.5).

In games that Houston piles up more than 344.5 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Cougars have turned the ball over five times, two more than the Midshipmen's takeaways (3).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Houston at SISportsbook.

Navy Stats and Trends

Navy has not covered the spread yet this year.

The Midshipmen average 10.0 fewer points per game (5.0) than the Cougars give up (15.0).

The Midshipmen collect only 3.0 more yards per game (233.0) than the Cougars give up (230.0).

The Midshipmen have three giveaways this season, while the Cougars have five takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats