The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-1) are 9-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Indiana Hoosiers (1-2). A total of 62.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Indiana vs. Western Kentucky

Favorite Spread Total Indiana -9 62.5

Over/Under Insights

Indiana has combined with its opponents to score more than 62.5 points just once this season.

The two teams combine to score 75.7 points per game, 13.2 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 4.3 points above the 58.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Hoosiers games have an average total of 49.8 points this season, 12.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 62.5 total in this game is 10.5 points above the 52.0 average total in Hilltoppers games this season.

Indiana Stats and Trends

So far this season Indiana has one win against the spread.

This season, the Hoosiers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 9 points or more.

Indiana's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

The Hoosiers score just 0.8 fewer points per game (28.7) than the Hilltoppers surrender (29.5).

The Hoosiers average 90.3 fewer yards per game (315.7) than the Hilltoppers allow per matchup (406.0).

The Hoosiers have turned the ball over seven times this season, four more turnovers than the Hilltoppers have forced (3).

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

The Hilltoppers rack up 18.3 more points per game (47.0) than the Hoosiers give up (28.7).

Western Kentucky is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team records more than 28.7 points.

The Hilltoppers rack up 234.7 more yards per game (532.0) than the Hoosiers give up per matchup (297.3).

When Western Kentucky totals over 297.3 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This season the Hilltoppers have two turnovers, three fewer than the Hoosiers have takeaways (5).

Season Stats