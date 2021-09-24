Sep 18, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz reacts with wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) after a touchdown late in the second quarter against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0) are a massive 23.5-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Colorado State Rams (1-2). The point total is 44.5 for the game.

Odds for Iowa vs. Colorado State

Favorite Spread Total Iowa -23.5 44.5

Over/Under Insights

Iowa and its opponents have not yet combined for more than 44.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- in a game this year.

Saturday's over/under is 7.8 points lower than the two team's combined 52.3 points per game average.

The 34 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.5 fewer than the 44.5 over/under in this contest.

The Hawkeyes and their opponents have scored an average of 49.0 points per game in 2021, 4.5 more than Saturday's total.

The 44.5-point total for this game is 11.0 points below the 55.5 points per game average total in Rams games this season.

Iowa Stats and Trends

Iowa is 3-0-0 against the spread this year.

Iowa's games this year have not gone over the total in three opportunities.

The Hawkeyes rack up 6.3 more points per game (30.3) than the Rams allow (24.0).

When Iowa puts up more than 24.0 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Hawkeyes average 68.3 fewer yards per game (298.0), than the Rams give up per outing (366.3).

This year, the Hawkeyes have turned the ball over three times, two more than the Rams' takeaways (1).

Colorado State Stats and Trends

Colorado State has one win against the spread in three games this season.

The Rams rack up 12.0 more points per game (22.0) than the Hawkeyes surrender (10.0).

Colorado State is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team puts up more than 10.0 points.

The Rams average 130.0 more yards per game (408.7) than the Hawkeyes give up per contest (278.7).

When Colorado State amasses over 278.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Rams have four giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have eight takeaways .

Season Stats