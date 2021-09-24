Sep 18, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell is pictured during a game against the UNLV Rebels at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Baylor Bears (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) are touchdown underdogs in a road Big 12 matchup with the No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at McLane Stadium. A total of 47.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Iowa State vs. Baylor

Favorite Spread Total Iowa State -7 47.5

Over/Under Insights

Baylor and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in all three games this season.

Saturday's total is 26.2 points lower than the two team's combined 73.7 points per game average.

The 24.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 22.9 fewer than the 47.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Cyclones games this season is 49.0, 1.5 points more than Saturday's over/under of 47.5.

The 47.5-point over/under for this game is 4.7 points below the 52.2 points per game average total in Bears games this season.

Iowa State Stats and Trends

Iowa State has covered the spread once this year.

The Cyclones covered the spread in their only game when favored by 7 points or more.

The Cyclones put up 27.0 points per game, 15.7 more than the Bears allow per outing (11.3).

When Iowa State puts up more than 11.3 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Cyclones average 161.7 more yards per game (389.0) than the Bears allow per outing (227.3).

Iowa State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team totals more than 227.3 yards.

The Cyclones have five giveaways this season, while the Bears have five takeaways .

Baylor Stats and Trends

Baylor has two wins against the spread in three games this season.

Baylor's games this season have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

The Bears score 46.7 points per game, 33.4 more than the Cyclones surrender (13.3).

Baylor is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 13.3 points.

The Bears rack up 558.7 yards per game, 366.0 more yards than the 192.7 the Cyclones allow.

Baylor is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team amasses over 192.7 yards.

The Bears have three turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Cyclones.

