AFC West rivals meet when the Kansas City Chiefs (1-1) host the Los Angeles Chargers (1-1) on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City is favored by 6.5 points. The point total for the contest is set at 54.5.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Chargers

Favorite Spread Total Chiefs -6.5 54.5

Over/under insights

Kansas City games finished over 54.5 points scored, its current matchup's total, eight times (out of 19) last season.

Eight of Los Angeles' 16 games last season went over 54.5 total points scored.

These two teams averaged a combined 53.6 points per game a season ago, 0.9 less points than the over/under of 54.5 set for this game.

Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 49.2 points per game last season, 5.3 fewer than the over/under in this matchup.

The average total the Chiefs had set in matchups last year was 2.9 fewer points than this outing's point total.

Chargers games in 2020 averaged a total of 47.2 points, 7.3 less than the point total in this matchup.

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City compiled a 7-9-0 ATS record last year.

The Chiefs covered the spread four times last season (4-8 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Kansas City and its opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 16 times last season.

The Chiefs scored three more points per game (29.6) than the Chargers gave up (26.6) last year.

When Kansas City recorded over 26.6 points last season, it was 6-5 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

The Chiefs racked up 415.8 yards per game last year, 72.4 more yards than the 343.4 the Chargers allowed per outing.

Kansas City was 6-10 against the spread and 14-2 overall when the team picked up over 343.4 yards last year.

The Chiefs had 16 giveaways last year, while the Chargers had 19 takeaways.

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles went 9-7-0 ATS last year.

The Chargers had an ATS record of 3-0 when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs last year.

Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over nine out of 16 times last year.

Last year the Chargers scored just 1.4 more points per game (24) than the Chiefs gave up (22.6).

Los Angeles was 5-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall in games when it scored more than 22.6 points last season.

The Chargers averaged 23.8 more yards per game (382.1) than the Chiefs gave up per matchup (358.3) last year.

When Los Angeles piled up more than 358.3 yards last season, the team was 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Last season the Chargers had 16 turnovers, six fewer than the Chiefs had takeaways (22).

Home and road insights

At home last season, Kansas City was 6-2 overall and 3-5 against the spread.

The Chiefs were 3-4 ATS as 6.5-point favorites or greater at home last season.

In eight home games last season, Kansas City hit the over four times.

The average total in Chiefs home games last season was 50.8 points, 3.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (54.5).

Last season in away games, Los Angeles was 5-3 against the spread and 3-5 overall.

The Chargers were unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 6.5-point underdogs or more on the road.

Los Angeles went over the total in six of eight away games last year.

Chargers away games last season averaged 46.5 total points, 8.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (54.5).

