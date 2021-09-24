Sep 18, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops waves to fans during Cat Walk before the game against the Chattanooga Mocs at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Kentucky Wildcats (3-0, 0-0 SEC) are 5-point favorites when they visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-1, 0-0 SEC) in conference action on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Williams-Brice Stadium. The total is 48.5 points for this game.

Odds for Kentucky vs. South Carolina

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Kentucky -5 48.5

Over/Under Insights

Kentucky and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in all three games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 62.3, is 13.8 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 39.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.2 fewer than the 48.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Wildcats games this season is 53.0, 4.5 points above Saturday's total of 48.5.

The 52.0 PPG average total in Gamecocks games this season is 3.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Kentucky Stats and Trends

Kentucky has covered the spread two times this year.

The Wildcats have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 5 points or more (in three chances).

Kentucky's games this year have hit the over two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

The Wildcats rack up 17.0 more points per game (36.0) than the Gamecocks allow (19.0).

When Kentucky puts up more than 19.0 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Wildcats collect 476.3 yards per game, 188.6 more yards than the 287.7 the Gamecocks give up per matchup.

Kentucky is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team amasses over 287.7 yards.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over eight times this season, one more turnover than the Gamecocks have forced (7).

South Carolina Stats and Trends

South Carolina has two wins against the spread in three games this year.

The Gamecocks covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 5 points or more.

This year the Gamecocks put up 6.0 more points per game (26.3) than the Wildcats allow (20.3).

The Gamecocks average 84.0 more yards per game (358.7) than the Wildcats give up (274.7).

In games that South Carolina amasses over 274.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Gamecocks have turned the ball over six times this season, four more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (2).

Season Stats