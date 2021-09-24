The Miami Dolphins (1-1) are 4.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the Las Vegas Raiders (2-0). The point total is set at 44.
Odds for Raiders vs. Dolphins
Over/under insights
- Out of 16 games last year, Las Vegas played 15 with more than 44 points scored, its current matchup's total.
- Last year, 10 of Miami's 16 matchups went over 44 total points scored.
- The Raiders and the Dolphins combined to average 8.4 more points per game a season ago than the total of 44 set for this matchup.
- Opponents of these teams averaged a combined 51 points per game last season, seven more than the point total in this matchup.
- The average point total for Raiders games last year was 6.8 more points than the total of 44 in this matchup.
- The average over/under for Dolphins games in 2020 was 2.7 more points than the point total of 44 in this outing.
Raiders stats and trends
- Las Vegas went 8-8-0 ATS last season.
- The Raiders were favored by 4.5 points or more last season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Las Vegas' games went over the point total 13 out of 16 times last season.
- Last year, the Raiders scored six more points per game (27.1) than the Dolphins surrendered (21.1).
- When Las Vegas recorded more than 21.1 points last year, it was 7-5 against the spread and 7-5 overall.
- The Raiders collected 383.3 yards per game last year, just 15.4 more than the 367.9 the Dolphins gave up per outing.
- In games that Las Vegas piled up over 367.9 yards last season, the team was 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall.
- The Raiders had 26 giveaways last season, while the Dolphins had 29 takeaways.
Dolphins stats and trends
- Miami put together an 11-5-0 ATS record last year.
- The Dolphins were an underdog by 4.5 points or more six times last year, and covered the spread in four of those games.
- Last year, seven of Miami's games hit the over.
- The Dolphins racked up 4.6 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Raiders allowed (29.9) last year.
- Miami was 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scored over 29.9 points last season.
- The Dolphins averaged 50.1 fewer yards per game (339) than the Raiders gave up (389.1) per matchup last season.
- When Miami picked up more than 389.1 yards last year, the team was 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
- The Dolphins turned the ball over five more times (20 total) than the Raiders forced turnovers (15) last year.
Home and road insights
- At home last season, Las Vegas was 2-6 overall and 4-4 against the spread.
- Last year, in eight home games, Las Vegas hit the over seven times.
- Raiders home games last season averaged 51.5 total points, 7.5 more than this outing's over/under (44).
- Miami was 5-3 overall, and 4-4 against the spread, away from home last season.
- Away from home, the Dolphins were unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 4.5-point underdogs or more.
- Miami went over the total in four of eight away games last year.
- Last season, Dolphins away games averaged 46.8 points, 2.8 more than this outing's over/under (44).
