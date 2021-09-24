Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins NFL Week 3 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Miami Dolphins (1-1) are 4.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the Las Vegas Raiders (2-0). The point total is set at 44.

Odds for Raiders vs. Dolphins

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Raiders -4.5 44

Over/under insights

Out of 16 games last year, Las Vegas played 15 with more than 44 points scored, its current matchup's total.

Last year, 10 of Miami's 16 matchups went over 44 total points scored.

The Raiders and the Dolphins combined to average 8.4 more points per game a season ago than the total of 44 set for this matchup.

Opponents of these teams averaged a combined 51 points per game last season, seven more than the point total in this matchup.

The average point total for Raiders games last year was 6.8 more points than the total of 44 in this matchup.

The average over/under for Dolphins games in 2020 was 2.7 more points than the point total of 44 in this outing.

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas went 8-8-0 ATS last season.

The Raiders were favored by 4.5 points or more last season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Las Vegas' games went over the point total 13 out of 16 times last season.

Last year, the Raiders scored six more points per game (27.1) than the Dolphins surrendered (21.1).

When Las Vegas recorded more than 21.1 points last year, it was 7-5 against the spread and 7-5 overall.

The Raiders collected 383.3 yards per game last year, just 15.4 more than the 367.9 the Dolphins gave up per outing.

In games that Las Vegas piled up over 367.9 yards last season, the team was 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

The Raiders had 26 giveaways last season, while the Dolphins had 29 takeaways.

Dolphins stats and trends

Miami put together an 11-5-0 ATS record last year.

The Dolphins were an underdog by 4.5 points or more six times last year, and covered the spread in four of those games.

Last year, seven of Miami's games hit the over.

The Dolphins racked up 4.6 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Raiders allowed (29.9) last year.

Miami was 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scored over 29.9 points last season.

The Dolphins averaged 50.1 fewer yards per game (339) than the Raiders gave up (389.1) per matchup last season.

When Miami picked up more than 389.1 yards last year, the team was 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Dolphins turned the ball over five more times (20 total) than the Raiders forced turnovers (15) last year.

Home and road insights

At home last season, Las Vegas was 2-6 overall and 4-4 against the spread.

Last year, in eight home games, Las Vegas hit the over seven times.

Raiders home games last season averaged 51.5 total points, 7.5 more than this outing's over/under (44).

Miami was 5-3 overall, and 4-4 against the spread, away from home last season.

Away from home, the Dolphins were unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 4.5-point underdogs or more.

Miami went over the total in four of eight away games last year.

Last season, Dolphins away games averaged 46.8 points, 2.8 more than this outing's over/under (44).

