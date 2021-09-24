The Syracuse Orange (2-1) are 6.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Friday, September 24, 2021 against the Liberty Flames (3-0). The game's over/under is set at 54.
Odds for Liberty vs. Syracuse
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Liberty
-6.5
54
Over/Under Insights
- Syracuse has combined with its opponents to score more than 54 points in one game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 70.7, is 16.7 points greater than Friday's over/under.
- The 29 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 25.0 fewer than the 54 over/under in this contest.
- Flames games this season feature an average total of 57.5 points, a number 3.5 points higher than Friday's over/under.
- The 54 over/under in this game is 4.7 points above the 49.3 average total in Orange games this season.
Liberty Stats and Trends
- So far this year Liberty is undefeated against the spread.
- This season, the Flames won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.
- The Flames rack up 21.3 more points per game (38.0) than the Orange give up (16.7).
- Liberty is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.7 points.
- The Flames average 210.0 more yards per game (435.3) than the Orange give up per contest (225.3).
- In games that Liberty churns out over 225.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Flames have turned the ball over one time this season, one fewer than the Orange have forced (2).
Syracuse Stats and Trends
- Syracuse has covered the spread twice this season.
- Syracuse's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Orange score 32.7 points per game, 20.4 more than the Flames allow (12.3).
- When Syracuse records more than 12.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Orange rack up 187.3 more yards per game (421.3) than the Flames give up (234.0).
- In games that Syracuse amasses more than 234.0 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Orange have turned the ball over five times this season, three more turnovers than the Flames have forced (2).
Season Stats
|Liberty
|Stats
|Syracuse
38.0
Avg. Points Scored
32.7
12.3
Avg. Points Allowed
16.7
435.3
Avg. Total Yards
421.3
234.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
225.3
1
Giveaways
5
2
Takeaways
2