The Syracuse Orange (2-1) are 6.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Friday, September 24, 2021 against the Liberty Flames (3-0). The game's over/under is set at 54.

Odds for Liberty vs. Syracuse

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -6.5 54

Over/Under Insights

Syracuse has combined with its opponents to score more than 54 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 70.7, is 16.7 points greater than Friday's over/under.

The 29 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 25.0 fewer than the 54 over/under in this contest.

Flames games this season feature an average total of 57.5 points, a number 3.5 points higher than Friday's over/under.

The 54 over/under in this game is 4.7 points above the 49.3 average total in Orange games this season.

Liberty Stats and Trends

So far this year Liberty is undefeated against the spread.

This season, the Flames won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

The Flames rack up 21.3 more points per game (38.0) than the Orange give up (16.7).

Liberty is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.7 points.

The Flames average 210.0 more yards per game (435.3) than the Orange give up per contest (225.3).

In games that Liberty churns out over 225.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Flames have turned the ball over one time this season, one fewer than the Orange have forced (2).

Syracuse Stats and Trends

Syracuse has covered the spread twice this season.

Syracuse's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Orange score 32.7 points per game, 20.4 more than the Flames allow (12.3).

When Syracuse records more than 12.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Orange rack up 187.3 more yards per game (421.3) than the Flames give up (234.0).

In games that Syracuse amasses more than 234.0 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Orange have turned the ball over five times this season, three more turnovers than the Flames have forced (2).

Season Stats