The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) are favored by only 1 point against the Los Angeles Rams (2-0) on Sunday, September 26, 2021. The contest's point total is set at 55.5.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Rams

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Buccaneers -1 55.5

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay games went over 55.5 points scored, its current matchup's point total, seven times (out of 20) last season.

Three of Los Angeles' 18 games last season went over 55.5 total points scored.

The Buccaneers and the Rams combined to average 1.4 fewer points per game a season ago than the over/under of 55.5 set for this matchup.

Opponents of these teams averaged a combined 40.7 points per game last season, 14.8 less than the over/under in this game.

The average point total for Buccaneers games last year was 6.2 fewer points than the total of 55.5 in this matchup.

The average point total for the Rams in 2020 was 8.2 points lower than this game's over/under.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay went 9-7-0 ATS last season.

The Buccaneers covered the spread seven times last season (7-7 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point favorites.

Last season, nine of Tampa Bay's games hit the over.

Last year, the Buccaneers averaged 12.3 more points per game (30.8) than the Rams allowed (18.5).

Tampa Bay was 12-7 against the spread and 15-4 overall last season when the team notched over 18.5 points.

The Buccaneers collected 102.2 more yards per game (384.1) than the Rams gave up per contest (281.9) last season.

In games that Tampa Bay amassed more than 281.9 yards last season, the team was 12-6 against the spread and 15-3 overall.

The Buccaneers had 17 giveaways last season, while the Rams had 22 takeaways.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles went 9-7-0 ATS last year.

The Rams covered the spread three times last season (3-3 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.

Last year, four of Los Angeles' games hit the over.

The Rams put up 23.3 points per game last year, comparable to the 22.2 the Buccaneers surrendered.

Los Angeles was 8-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall last year when the team put up over 22.2 points.

The Rams collected 49.9 more yards per game (377) than the Buccaneers gave up per outing (327.1) last season.

Los Angeles was 9-3 against the spread and 9-3 overall when the team amassed over 327.1 yards last season.

The Rams had 25 giveaways last season, while the Buccaneers had 25 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Los Angeles was 6-2 overall, and 5-3 against the spread, at home last season.

At home last year, the Rams were 4-3 ATS as 1-point underdogs or greater.

Last year, in eight home games, Los Angeles did not go over the total.

Last season, Rams home games averaged 46.9 points, 8.6 fewer than this outing's over/under (55.5).

Tampa Bay was 6-2 overall, and 4-4 against the spread, in away games last season.

As 1-point favorites or more away from home, the Buccaneers were 4-3 ATS.

Tampa Bay hit the over in five of eight road games last year.

The average total in Buccaneers away games last season was 48.4 points, 7.1 fewer than this contest's over/under (55.5).

