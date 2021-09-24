Oddsmakers massively favor the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (2-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) when they visit the Georgia Southern Eagles (1-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in a matchup between Sun Belt foes at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. Louisiana is favored by two touchdowns. The over/under is 53.5 for this matchup.
Odds for Louisiana vs. Georgia Southern
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Louisiana
-14
53.5
Over/Under Insights
- Louisiana has combined with its opponents to score more than 53.5 points only twice this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.6, is 6.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 7.8 points under the 61.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Ragin' Cajuns and their opponents have scored an average of 59.7 points per game in 2021, 6.2 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 50.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Louisiana Stats and Trends
- So far this year Louisiana has one win against the spread.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have been favored by 14 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Louisiana's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Ragin' Cajuns put up 31.3 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the Eagles surrender per matchup (36.0).
- The Ragin' Cajuns collect 438.0 yards per game, 95.7 fewer yards than the 533.7 the Eagles allow per outing.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have turned the ball over three times this season, three more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (0).
Georgia Southern Stats and Trends
- Georgia Southern is winless against the spread this year.
- The Eagles have been underdogs by 14 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
- This year the Eagles score 10.0 fewer points per game (15.3) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (25.3).
- The Eagles rack up 68.7 fewer yards per game (330.0) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up per outing (398.7).
- The Eagles have two turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Ragin' Cajuns.
Season Stats
|Louisiana
|Stats
|Georgia Southern
31.3
Avg. Points Scored
15.3
25.3
Avg. Points Allowed
36.0
438.0
Avg. Total Yards
330.0
398.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
533.7
3
Giveaways
2
2
Takeaways
0