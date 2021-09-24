Sep 4, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns wide receiver Kyren Lacy (2) runs in for a touchdown in the second half of the game against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers massively favor the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (2-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) when they visit the Georgia Southern Eagles (1-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in a matchup between Sun Belt foes at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. Louisiana is favored by two touchdowns. The over/under is 53.5 for this matchup.

Odds for Louisiana vs. Georgia Southern

Favorite Spread Total Louisiana -14 53.5

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana has combined with its opponents to score more than 53.5 points only twice this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.6, is 6.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 7.8 points under the 61.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Ragin' Cajuns and their opponents have scored an average of 59.7 points per game in 2021, 6.2 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 50.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Louisiana Stats and Trends

So far this year Louisiana has one win against the spread.

The Ragin' Cajuns have been favored by 14 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Louisiana's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Ragin' Cajuns put up 31.3 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the Eagles surrender per matchup (36.0).

The Ragin' Cajuns collect 438.0 yards per game, 95.7 fewer yards than the 533.7 the Eagles allow per outing.

The Ragin' Cajuns have turned the ball over three times this season, three more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (0).

Georgia Southern Stats and Trends

Georgia Southern is winless against the spread this year.

The Eagles have been underdogs by 14 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

This year the Eagles score 10.0 fewer points per game (15.3) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (25.3).

The Eagles rack up 68.7 fewer yards per game (330.0) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up per outing (398.7).

The Eagles have two turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Ragin' Cajuns.

Season Stats