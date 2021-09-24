Sep 4, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs quarterback Austin Kendall (10) leaves the field for a down after losing his helmet during a play against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

C-USA foes square off when the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-2, 0-0 C-USA) host the North Texas Mean Green (1-2, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Joe Aillet Stadium. Louisiana Tech is favored by 11 points. The total for this matchup has been set at 64.5 points.

Odds for Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas

Favorite Spread Total Louisiana Tech -11 64.5

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana Tech and its opponents have combined to go over the current 64.5-point total in all three games this season.

Saturday's total is 5.1 points higher than the combined 59.4 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 3.9 points fewer than the 68.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 62.8, 1.7 points fewer than Saturday's total of 64.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Mean Green have averaged a total of 66.5 points, 2.0 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends

So far this season Louisiana Tech has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Bulldogs are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 11 points or more.

Louisiana Tech's games this year have hit the over on all three set point totals.

The Bulldogs rack up 9.0 more points per game (38.7) than the Mean Green give up (29.7).

Louisiana Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it scores more than 29.7 points.

The Bulldogs average 20.4 fewer yards per game (433.3) than the Mean Green give up per matchup (453.7).

The Bulldogs have four giveaways this season, while the Mean Green have eight takeaways .

North Texas Stats and Trends

So far this year North Texas is winless against the spread.

This year, the Mean Green are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 11 points or more.

The Mean Green score 18.0 fewer points per game (20.7) than the Bulldogs surrender (38.7).

The Mean Green collect 417.7 yards per game, 118.0 fewer yards than the 535.7 the Bulldogs allow.

The Mean Green have turned the ball over five times, two fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (7).

Season Stats