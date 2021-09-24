Sep 17, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield (right) celebrates a touchdown with tight end Francis Sherman (left) against the UCF Knights during the second half at Cardinal Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers project a tight contest between ACC rivals when the Louisville Cardinals (2-1, 0-0 ACC) visit the Florida State Seminoles (0-3, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. Florida State is a 1.5-point underdogs. The total for this matchup has been set at 61.5 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Louisville vs. Florida State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Louisville -1.5 61.5

Over/Under Insights

Florida State and its opponents have combined to score more than 61.5 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to score 55 points per game, 6.5 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 2.5 points greater than the 59 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Cardinals and their opponents have scored an average of 64.8 points per game in 2021, 3.3 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Seminoles have averaged a total of 58.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Louisville Stats and Trends

So far this season Louisville has one win against the spread.

This season, the Cardinals are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.

The Cardinals put up the same number of points per game that the Seminoles surrender (32.0).

The Cardinals collect only 10.6 more yards per game (432.3) than the Seminoles give up per matchup (421.7).

In games that Louisville churns out more than 421.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Cardinals have turned the ball over four times, while the Seminoles have forced four.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Louisville at SISportsbook.

Florida State Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Florida State has one win against the spread.

The Seminoles have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Florida State's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Seminoles score 23.0 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the Cardinals surrender (27.0).

The Seminoles rack up 42.0 fewer yards per game (364.7) than the Cardinals allow per outing (406.7).

The Seminoles have turned the ball over six more times (10 total) than the Cardinals have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats