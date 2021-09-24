Sep 18, 2021; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Max Johnson (14) throws a pass against Central Michigan Chippewas linebacker Troy Brown (8) at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Clause/The Advertiser via USA TODAY NETWORK

Oddsmakers project a competitive game between SEC rivals when the LSU Tigers (2-1, 0-0 SEC) visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mississippi State is a 2.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 56.5 is set in the game.

Odds for LSU vs. Mississippi State

Favorite Spread Total LSU -2.5 56.5

Over/Under Insights

LSU and its opponents have combined for 56.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- only twice this season.

Mississippi State's games have gone over 56.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 66 points per game, 9.5 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 9.5 points more than the 47 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Tigers games this season feature an average total of 65.2 points, a number 8.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 56.5-point total for this game is 0.7 points below the 57.2 points per game average total in Bulldogs games this season.

LSU Stats and Trends

LSU has one win against the spread in three games this year.

This season, the Tigers have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

LSU's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Tigers rack up 36.7 points per game, 11.7 more than the Bulldogs allow per contest (25).

When LSU scores more than 25 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Tigers collect 389.7 yards per game, 73 more yards than the 316.7 the Bulldogs allow per outing.

In games that LSU totals over 316.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over two times this season, four fewer than the Bulldogs have forced (6).

Mississippi State Stats and Trends

So far this year Mississippi State has one win against the spread.

Mississippi State's games this season have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Bulldogs score 7.3 more points per game (29.3) than the Tigers surrender (22).

Mississippi State is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22 points.

The Bulldogs average 107.6 more yards per game (406.3) than the Tigers allow (298.7).

When Mississippi State picks up more than 298.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year the Bulldogs have turned the ball over five times, one more than the Tigers' takeaways (4).

Season Stats