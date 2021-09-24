Maryland vs. Kent State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 17, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley is hugged after the Terrapins defeated the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Maryland Terrapins (3-0) are a heavy 14.5-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-2). The contest has a point total set at 70.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Maryland vs. Kent State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Maryland -14.5 70

Over/Under Insights

Maryland and its opponents have not yet scored more than 70 points in a game this year.

Kent State has combined with its opponents to score more than 70 points in one game this season.

Saturday's total is 7.0 points higher than the combined 63 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to allow 40.7 points per game, 29.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Terrapins games this season is 57.5, 12.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 70 .

In 2021, games involving the Golden Flashes have averaged a total of 64.2 points, 5.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Maryland Stats and Trends

So far this year Maryland has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Terrapins won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 14.5 points or more.

Maryland's games this year have gone over the point total one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Terrapins rack up 10.3 more points per game (37.3) than the Golden Flashes surrender (27.0).

When Maryland records more than 27.0 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Terrapins collect 84.7 more yards per game (517.0) than the Golden Flashes give up per matchup (432.3).

When Maryland picks up over 432.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Terrapins have two giveaways this season, while the Golden Flashes have 10 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Maryland at SISportsbook.

Kent State Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Kent State has one win against the spread.

The Golden Flashes have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 14.5 points or more.

Kent State's games this season have not gone over any of three set point totals.

The Golden Flashes rack up 12.0 more points per game (25.7) than the Terrapins allow (13.7).

The Golden Flashes collect 164.0 more yards per game (432.7) than the Terrapins allow (268.7).

When Kent State piles up over 268.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This season the Golden Flashes have three turnovers, three fewer than the Terrapins have takeaways (6).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats