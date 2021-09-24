The Maryland Terrapins (3-0) are a heavy 14.5-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-2). The contest has a point total set at 70.
Odds for Maryland vs. Kent State
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Maryland
-14.5
70
Over/Under Insights
- Maryland and its opponents have not yet scored more than 70 points in a game this year.
- Kent State has combined with its opponents to score more than 70 points in one game this season.
- Saturday's total is 7.0 points higher than the combined 63 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads combine to allow 40.7 points per game, 29.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Terrapins games this season is 57.5, 12.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 70 .
- In 2021, games involving the Golden Flashes have averaged a total of 64.2 points, 5.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Maryland Stats and Trends
- So far this year Maryland has two wins against the spread.
- This season, the Terrapins won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 14.5 points or more.
- Maryland's games this year have gone over the point total one time in three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Terrapins rack up 10.3 more points per game (37.3) than the Golden Flashes surrender (27.0).
- When Maryland records more than 27.0 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Terrapins collect 84.7 more yards per game (517.0) than the Golden Flashes give up per matchup (432.3).
- When Maryland picks up over 432.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Terrapins have two giveaways this season, while the Golden Flashes have 10 takeaways .
Kent State Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Kent State has one win against the spread.
- The Golden Flashes have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 14.5 points or more.
- Kent State's games this season have not gone over any of three set point totals.
- The Golden Flashes rack up 12.0 more points per game (25.7) than the Terrapins allow (13.7).
- The Golden Flashes collect 164.0 more yards per game (432.7) than the Terrapins allow (268.7).
- When Kent State piles up over 268.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- This season the Golden Flashes have three turnovers, three fewer than the Terrapins have takeaways (6).
Season Stats
|Maryland
|Stats
|Kent State
37.3
Avg. Points Scored
25.7
13.7
Avg. Points Allowed
27.0
517.0
Avg. Total Yards
432.7
268.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
432.3
2
Giveaways
3
6
Takeaways
10