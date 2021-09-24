Sep 18, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (4) runs with the ball during the second half against Mississippi State Bulldogs linebacker Aaron Brule (3) during the second half at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

The UTSA Roadrunners (3-0) are 3-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Memphis Tigers (3-0). The contest has an over/under of 67 points.

Odds for Memphis vs. UTSA

Favorite Spread Total Memphis -3 67

Over/Under Insights

UTSA has combined with its opponents to score more than 67 points in one game this season.

Saturday's total is 15.0 points lower than the two team's combined 82 points per game average.

This contest's total is 20.7 points greater than the 46.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Tigers games have an average total of 64.0 points this season, 3.0 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Roadrunners have averaged a total of 59.2 points, 7.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Memphis Stats and Trends

So far this season Memphis has one win against the spread.

This season, the Tigers are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 3 points or more.

The Tigers rack up 42.7 points per game, 28.4 more than the Roadrunners surrender per outing (14.3).

Memphis is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 14.3 points.

The Tigers average 258.6 more yards per game (504.3) than the Roadrunners give up per outing (245.7).

When Memphis totals more than 245.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Tigers have three giveaways this season, while the Roadrunners have five takeaways .

UTSA Stats and Trends

UTSA has played three games, with three wins against the spread.

The Roadrunners have been underdogs by 3 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

UTSA's games this season have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

This year the Roadrunners rack up 7.3 more points per game (39.3) than the Tigers surrender (32.0).

UTSA is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team scores more than 32.0 points.

The Roadrunners rack up 23.6 fewer yards per game (458.7) than the Tigers give up (482.3).

The Roadrunners have turned the ball over four times this season, two more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (2).

Season Stats