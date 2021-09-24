The UTSA Roadrunners (3-0) are 3-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Memphis Tigers (3-0). The contest has an over/under of 67 points.
Odds for Memphis vs. UTSA
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Memphis
-3
67
Over/Under Insights
- UTSA has combined with its opponents to score more than 67 points in one game this season.
- Saturday's total is 15.0 points lower than the two team's combined 82 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 20.7 points greater than the 46.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Tigers games have an average total of 64.0 points this season, 3.0 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Roadrunners have averaged a total of 59.2 points, 7.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Memphis Stats and Trends
- So far this season Memphis has one win against the spread.
- This season, the Tigers are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 3 points or more.
- The Tigers rack up 42.7 points per game, 28.4 more than the Roadrunners surrender per outing (14.3).
- Memphis is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 14.3 points.
- The Tigers average 258.6 more yards per game (504.3) than the Roadrunners give up per outing (245.7).
- When Memphis totals more than 245.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Tigers have three giveaways this season, while the Roadrunners have five takeaways .
UTSA Stats and Trends
- UTSA has played three games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Roadrunners have been underdogs by 3 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- UTSA's games this season have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).
- This year the Roadrunners rack up 7.3 more points per game (39.3) than the Tigers surrender (32.0).
- UTSA is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team scores more than 32.0 points.
- The Roadrunners rack up 23.6 fewer yards per game (458.7) than the Tigers give up (482.3).
- The Roadrunners have turned the ball over four times this season, two more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (2).
Season Stats
|Memphis
|Stats
|UTSA
42.7
Avg. Points Scored
39.3
32.0
Avg. Points Allowed
14.3
504.3
Avg. Total Yards
458.7
482.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
245.7
3
Giveaways
4
2
Takeaways
5