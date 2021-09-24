Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami (FL) Hurricanes (1-2) host the FCS Central Connecticut State Blue Devils on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. The game does not have a line set. The over/under for the outing is set at 54.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Miami (FL) vs. Cent. Conn. St.

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total - - 54.5

Over/Under Insights

Miami (FL) and its opponents have combined for 54.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- only twice this season.

Saturday's total is 18.9 points higher than the combined 35.6 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 14.8 points lower than the 69.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Hurricanes and their opponents have scored an average of 58 points per game in 2021, 3.5 more than Saturday's total.

The 57.8 PPG average total in Blue Devils games this season is 3.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Miami (FL) Stats and Trends

So far this year Miami (FL) is winless against the spread.

Miami (FL)'s games this year have not hit the over yet in three opportunities.

This year, the Hurricanes rack up 16.0 fewer points per game (18.3) than the Blue Devils allow (34.3).

The Hurricanes collect 54.6 more yards per game (360.3) than the Blue Devils give up per contest (305.7).

In games that Miami (FL) piles up over 305.7 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year, the Hurricanes have turned the ball over seven times, seven more than the Blue Devils' takeaways (0).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Miami (FL) at SISportsbook.

Cent. Conn. St. Stats and Trends

Cent. Conn. St. has not covered the spread yet this year.

The Blue Devils put up 17.7 fewer points per game (17.3) than the Hurricanes surrender (35).

The Blue Devils rack up 114.3 fewer yards per game (312.7) than the Hurricanes allow (427).

The Blue Devils have turned the ball over zero times, two fewer times than the Hurricanes have forced turnovers (2).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats