Sep 11, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Mel Tucker during the second quarter against the Youngstown State Penguins at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the No. 20 Michigan State Spartans (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) the edge when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in a matchup between Big Ten foes at Spartan Stadium. Michigan State is favored by 5 points. A 52-point over/under is set for the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Michigan State vs. Nebraska

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Michigan State -5 52

Over/Under Insights

Michigan State and its opponents have combined to go over 52 points in all three games this season.

Nebraska and its opponents have combined to score more than 52 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 68.8, is 16.8 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 18.9 points more than the 33.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Spartans games this season is 51.5, 0.5 points fewer than Saturday's total of 52 .

The 57.3 PPG average total in Cornhuskers games this season is 5.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Michigan State Stats and Trends

Michigan State has covered the spread twice this season.

The Spartans have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 5 points or more.

Michigan State's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

The Spartans average 23.5 more points per game (39.3) than the Cornhuskers give up (15.8).

Michigan State is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 15.8 points.

The Spartans collect 520.0 yards per game, 173.7 more yards than the 346.3 the Cornhuskers allow per matchup.

When Michigan State amasses more than 346.3 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Spartans have two turnovers, three fewer than the Cornhuskers have takeaways (5).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Michigan State at SISportsbook.

Nebraska Stats and Trends

So far this season Nebraska has two wins against the spread.

The Cornhuskers covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 5 points or more.

Nebraska's games this season have not hit the over on any of three set point totals.

The Cornhuskers score 29.5 points per game, 12.2 more than the Spartans allow (17.3).

Nebraska is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 17.3 points.

The Cornhuskers rack up 481.3 yards per game, 100.0 more yards than the 381.3 the Spartans allow.

When Nebraska piles up more than 381.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Cornhuskers have five giveaways this season, while the Spartans have five takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats