Oddsmakers give the No. 20 Michigan State Spartans (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) the edge when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in a matchup between Big Ten foes at Spartan Stadium. Michigan State is favored by 5 points. A 52-point over/under is set for the contest.
Odds for Michigan State vs. Nebraska
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Michigan State
-5
52
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan State and its opponents have combined to go over 52 points in all three games this season.
- Nebraska and its opponents have combined to score more than 52 points in one game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 68.8, is 16.8 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 18.9 points more than the 33.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Spartans games this season is 51.5, 0.5 points fewer than Saturday's total of 52 .
- The 57.3 PPG average total in Cornhuskers games this season is 5.3 points more than this game's over/under.
Michigan State Stats and Trends
- Michigan State has covered the spread twice this season.
- The Spartans have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 5 points or more.
- Michigan State's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).
- The Spartans average 23.5 more points per game (39.3) than the Cornhuskers give up (15.8).
- Michigan State is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 15.8 points.
- The Spartans collect 520.0 yards per game, 173.7 more yards than the 346.3 the Cornhuskers allow per matchup.
- When Michigan State amasses more than 346.3 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This year, the Spartans have two turnovers, three fewer than the Cornhuskers have takeaways (5).
Nebraska Stats and Trends
- So far this season Nebraska has two wins against the spread.
- The Cornhuskers covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 5 points or more.
- Nebraska's games this season have not hit the over on any of three set point totals.
- The Cornhuskers score 29.5 points per game, 12.2 more than the Spartans allow (17.3).
- Nebraska is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 17.3 points.
- The Cornhuskers rack up 481.3 yards per game, 100.0 more yards than the 381.3 the Spartans allow.
- When Nebraska piles up more than 381.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Cornhuskers have five giveaways this season, while the Spartans have five takeaways .
Season Stats
|Michigan State
|Stats
|Nebraska
39.3
Avg. Points Scored
29.5
17.3
Avg. Points Allowed
15.8
520.0
Avg. Total Yards
481.3
381.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
346.3
2
Giveaways
5
5
Takeaways
5