Sep 18, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Isaiah Gash (41) rushes in the second half against the Northern Illinois Huskies at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 19 Michigan Wolverines (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in matchup between Big Ten rivals at Michigan Stadium. Rutgers is a 20.5-point underdog. The total is 49.5 points for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Michigan vs. Rutgers

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Michigan -20.5 49.5

Over/Under Insights

Michigan has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points just two times this year.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 88, is 38.5 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 22.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 26.9 fewer than the 49.5 total in this contest.

The Wolverines and their opponents have scored an average of 56.5 points per game in 2021, 7.0 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Scarlet Knights have averaged a total of 48.0 points, 1.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Michigan Stats and Trends

Michigan has three wins against the spread in three games this year.

The Wolverines have been favored by 20.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Michigan's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Wolverines average 35.7 more points per game (47.0) than the Scarlet Knights surrender (11.3).

Michigan is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 11.3 points.

The Wolverines rack up 514.7 yards per game, 254.0 more yards than the 260.7 the Scarlet Knights give up per outing.

Michigan is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals over 260.7 yards.

The Wolverines have turned the ball over zero times this season, eight fewer than the Scarlet Knights have forced (8).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Michigan at SISportsbook.

Rutgers Stats and Trends

Rutgers has covered the spread twice this year.

This year the Scarlet Knights put up 29.7 more points per game (41.0) than the Wolverines surrender (11.3).

Rutgers is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team records more than 11.3 points.

The Scarlet Knights average 350.7 yards per game, 61.7 more yards than the 289.0 the Wolverines allow.

Rutgers is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses more than 289.0 yards.

The Scarlet Knights have zero giveaways this season, while the Wolverines have two takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats