Minnesota vs. Bowling Green College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 18, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Treyson Potts (3) carries the ball past Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Guy Thomas (1) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Bowling Green Falcons (1-2) will attempt to defy oddsmakers when they play the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-1) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 as a massive 31-point underdog. The contest's point total is 51.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Minnesota vs. Bowling Green

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Minnesota -31 51

Over/Under Insights

Minnesota and its opponents have combined for 51 points -- this matchup's point total -- just twice this season.

Bowling Green's games have yet to go over 51 points this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48, is three points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 47 points per game, four fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Golden Gophers and their opponents have scored an average of 56.5 points per game in 2021, 5.5 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 50.2 points, 0.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Minnesota Stats and Trends

Minnesota has one win against the spread in three games this season.

Minnesota's games this year have hit the over two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

This year, the Golden Gophers average 7.4 more points per game (30.7) than the Falcons give up (23.3).

When Minnesota scores more than 23.3 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Golden Gophers average 29.7 more yards per game (378.7) than the Falcons give up per outing (349).

In games that Minnesota totals over 349 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Golden Gophers have turned the ball over two times this season, three fewer than the Falcons have forced (5).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Minnesota at SISportsbook.

Bowling Green Stats and Trends

Bowling Green is 3-0-0 against the spread this year.

The Falcons covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 31 points or more.

Bowling Green's games this year have not hit the over on any of three set point totals.

The Falcons rack up 17.3 points per game, 6.4 fewer than the Golden Gophers surrender (23.7).

The Falcons average 291.7 yards per game, only eight fewer than the 299.7 the Golden Gophers give up.

Bowling Green is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team totals over 299.7 yards.

This year the Falcons have three turnovers, two fewer than the Golden Gophers have takeaways (5).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats