The Boston College Eagles (3-0) are only 1.5-point underdogs against the Missouri Tigers (2-1) on Saturday, September 25, 2021. The total for this matchup has been set at 58 points.

Odds for Missouri vs. Boston College

Favorite Spread Total Missouri -1.5 58

Over/Under Insights

Missouri and its opponents have gone over the current 58-point total in all three games this season.

The two teams combine to average 81.6 points per game, 23.6 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 18.7 points more than the 39.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Tigers games this season is 58.7, 0.7 points more than Saturday's total of 58.

The 56.3 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 1.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Missouri Stats and Trends

Missouri is winless against the spread this season.

This season, the Tigers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.

Missouri's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

The Tigers put up 40.3 points per game, 30.0 more than the Eagles give up per outing (10.3).

Missouri is 0-3 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 10.3 points.

The Tigers rack up 259.4 more yards per game (513.7) than the Eagles allow per outing (254.3).

In games that Missouri amasses over 254.3 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Tigers have one giveaway this season, while the Eagles have five takeaways .

Boston College Stats and Trends

Boston College has covered the spread once this year.

This year the Eagles rack up 12.3 more points per game (41.3) than the Tigers allow (29).

When Boston College puts up more than 29 points, it is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Eagles average 50 fewer yards per game (405.7) than the Tigers give up (455.7).

When Boston College piles up over 455.7 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This season the Eagles have three turnovers, two fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (5).

Season Stats