The New Orleans Saints (1-1) are only 2.5-point underdogs against the New England Patriots (1-1) on Sunday, September 26, 2021. The contest has a point total of 42.5.

Odds for Patriots vs. Saints

Favorite Spread Total Patriots -2.5 42.5

Over/under insights

New England played seven games with more than 42.5 points scored, its current matchup's point total, last year.

New Orleans played 11 games last year (61.1% of opportunities) in which the teams combined to score more than 42.5 points.

The two teams averaged a combined 8.0 more points per game (50.5) a season ago than this game's over/under of 42.5 points.

The Patriots and the Saints saw their opponents average a combined 0.7 more points per game last season than the point total of 42.5 set for this outing.

The Patriots' average point total in matchups last year was 44.8, 2.3 points higher than the over/under in this game.

The average point total for the Saints in 2020 was 5.3 points higher than this game's over/under.

Patriots stats and trends

New England covered seven times in 16 games with a spread last season.

The Patriots were 3-4 ATS last season when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

A total of five of New England's games last season hit the over.

The Patriots scored 20.4 points per game last year, comparable to the 21.1 per outing the Saints gave up.

New England was 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall last season when the team recorded more than 21.1 points.

The Patriots racked up only 16.4 more yards per game (327.3) than the Saints gave up per matchup (310.9) last year.

When New England churned out more than 310.9 yards last season, the team was 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Patriots turned the ball over 19 times last year, seven fewer than the Saints forced turnovers (26).

Saints stats and trends

New Orleans went 9-7-0 ATS last year.

The Saints covered the spread once when an underdog by 2.5 points or more last season (in two opportunities).

New Orleans and its opponents combined to go over the point total 10 out of 16 times last year.

The Saints scored 30.1 points per game last year, eight more than the Patriots gave up (22.1).

When New Orleans scored more than 22.1 points last year, it was 8-6 against the spread and 11-3 overall.

The Saints averaged 376.4 yards per game last season, 22.6 more yards than the 353.8 the Patriots allowed per matchup.

In games that New Orleans totaled over 353.8 yards last year, the team was 6-6 against the spread and 9-3 overall.

The Saints turned the ball over 17 times last year, five fewer times than the Patriots forced turnovers (22).

Home and road insights

At home last year, New England was 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

At home last year, the Patriots were 3-2 ATS as 2.5-point favorites or more.

Last season, in eight home games, New England hit the over twice.

Last season, Patriots home games averaged 44.9 points, 2.4 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

Away from home last season, New Orleans was 5-3 against the spread, and 6-2 overall.

The Saints went 4-3 ATS as 2.5-point underdogs or more on the road.

In four of eight road games last season, New Orleans hit the over.

Saints away games last season averaged 45.4 total points, 2.9 more than this outing's over/under (42.5).

