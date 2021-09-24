The New Orleans Saints (1-1) are only 2.5-point underdogs against the New England Patriots (1-1) on Sunday, September 26, 2021. The contest has a point total of 42.5.
Odds for Patriots vs. Saints
Over/under insights
- New England played seven games with more than 42.5 points scored, its current matchup's point total, last year.
- New Orleans played 11 games last year (61.1% of opportunities) in which the teams combined to score more than 42.5 points.
- The two teams averaged a combined 8.0 more points per game (50.5) a season ago than this game's over/under of 42.5 points.
- The Patriots and the Saints saw their opponents average a combined 0.7 more points per game last season than the point total of 42.5 set for this outing.
- The Patriots' average point total in matchups last year was 44.8, 2.3 points higher than the over/under in this game.
- The average point total for the Saints in 2020 was 5.3 points higher than this game's over/under.
Patriots stats and trends
- New England covered seven times in 16 games with a spread last season.
- The Patriots were 3-4 ATS last season when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- A total of five of New England's games last season hit the over.
- The Patriots scored 20.4 points per game last year, comparable to the 21.1 per outing the Saints gave up.
- New England was 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall last season when the team recorded more than 21.1 points.
- The Patriots racked up only 16.4 more yards per game (327.3) than the Saints gave up per matchup (310.9) last year.
- When New England churned out more than 310.9 yards last season, the team was 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- The Patriots turned the ball over 19 times last year, seven fewer than the Saints forced turnovers (26).
Saints stats and trends
- New Orleans went 9-7-0 ATS last year.
- The Saints covered the spread once when an underdog by 2.5 points or more last season (in two opportunities).
- New Orleans and its opponents combined to go over the point total 10 out of 16 times last year.
- The Saints scored 30.1 points per game last year, eight more than the Patriots gave up (22.1).
- When New Orleans scored more than 22.1 points last year, it was 8-6 against the spread and 11-3 overall.
- The Saints averaged 376.4 yards per game last season, 22.6 more yards than the 353.8 the Patriots allowed per matchup.
- In games that New Orleans totaled over 353.8 yards last year, the team was 6-6 against the spread and 9-3 overall.
- The Saints turned the ball over 17 times last year, five fewer times than the Patriots forced turnovers (22).
Home and road insights
- At home last year, New England was 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
- At home last year, the Patriots were 3-2 ATS as 2.5-point favorites or more.
- Last season, in eight home games, New England hit the over twice.
- Last season, Patriots home games averaged 44.9 points, 2.4 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).
- Away from home last season, New Orleans was 5-3 against the spread, and 6-2 overall.
- The Saints went 4-3 ATS as 2.5-point underdogs or more on the road.
- In four of eight road games last season, New Orleans hit the over.
- Saints away games last season averaged 45.4 total points, 2.9 more than this outing's over/under (42.5).
