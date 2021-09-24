The New York Giants (0-2) are less than a touchdown favorite (-3) on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the Atlanta Falcons (0-2). The contest's over/under is set at 47.5.
Odds for Giants vs. Falcons
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Giants
-3
47.5
Over/under insights
- New York and its opponent combined to score over 47.5 points, the current matchup's point total, twice last season.
- Atlanta's games went over 47.5 total points scored in eight of 16 matchups last year.
- The Giants and the Falcons combined to average 5.2 less points per game a season ago than the total of 47.5 set for this game.
- Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 48.2 points per game last season, 0.7 more than the point total for this matchup.
- The Giants' average point total in matchups last year was 45.3, 2.2 points below the over/under in this game.
- The average total in Falcons games in 2020 was 3.9 more points than the point total of 47.5 for this outing.
Giants stats and trends
- New York went 9-7-0 ATS last season.
- The Giants were favored by 3 points or more last season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Last season, three of New York's games went over the point total.
- The Giants put up 8.4 fewer points per game (17.5) than the Falcons allowed (25.9) last season.
- New York was 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scored over 25.9 points last season.
- The Giants collected 98.8 fewer yards per game (299.6) than the Falcons allowed per matchup (398.4) last season.
- The Giants turned the ball over one more time (22 total) than the Falcons forced a turnover (21) last season.
Falcons stats and trends
- Atlanta put together a 7-9-0 record against the spread last year.
- When playing as at least 3-point underdogs last year, the Falcons had an ATS record of 5-4.
- Last year, seven of Atlanta's games went over the point total.
- The Falcons put up 24.8 points per game last year, comparable to the 22.3 the Giants gave up.
- Atlanta was 6-3 against the spread and 4-5 overall last season when the team recorded more than 22.3 points.
- The Falcons averaged only 19.1 more yards per game (368.4) than the Giants gave up per matchup (349.3) last season.
- Atlanta was 6-5 against the spread and 3-8 overall when the team picked up over 349.3 yards last year.
- Last season the Falcons had 18 turnovers, four fewer than the Giants had takeaways (22).
Home and road insights
- New York was 3-5 against the spread, and 3-5 overall, at home last year.
- Last year, in eight home games, New York hit the over twice.
- Giants home games last season averaged 44.6 total points, 2.9 fewer than this contest's over/under (47.5).
- Atlanta was 2-6 overall, and 4-4 against the spread, in away games last season.
- In three of eight away games last season, Atlanta went over the total.
- The average point total in Falcons away games last season was 52.4 points, 4.9 more than this contest's over/under (47.5).
