The New York Giants (0-2) are less than a touchdown favorite (-3) on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the Atlanta Falcons (0-2). The contest's over/under is set at 47.5.

Odds for Giants vs. Falcons

Favorite Spread Total Giants -3 47.5

Over/under insights

New York and its opponent combined to score over 47.5 points, the current matchup's point total, twice last season.

Atlanta's games went over 47.5 total points scored in eight of 16 matchups last year.

The Giants and the Falcons combined to average 5.2 less points per game a season ago than the total of 47.5 set for this game.

Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 48.2 points per game last season, 0.7 more than the point total for this matchup.

The Giants' average point total in matchups last year was 45.3, 2.2 points below the over/under in this game.

The average total in Falcons games in 2020 was 3.9 more points than the point total of 47.5 for this outing.

Giants stats and trends

New York went 9-7-0 ATS last season.

The Giants were favored by 3 points or more last season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Last season, three of New York's games went over the point total.

The Giants put up 8.4 fewer points per game (17.5) than the Falcons allowed (25.9) last season.

New York was 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scored over 25.9 points last season.

The Giants collected 98.8 fewer yards per game (299.6) than the Falcons allowed per matchup (398.4) last season.

The Giants turned the ball over one more time (22 total) than the Falcons forced a turnover (21) last season.

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta put together a 7-9-0 record against the spread last year.

When playing as at least 3-point underdogs last year, the Falcons had an ATS record of 5-4.

Last year, seven of Atlanta's games went over the point total.

The Falcons put up 24.8 points per game last year, comparable to the 22.3 the Giants gave up.

Atlanta was 6-3 against the spread and 4-5 overall last season when the team recorded more than 22.3 points.

The Falcons averaged only 19.1 more yards per game (368.4) than the Giants gave up per matchup (349.3) last season.

Atlanta was 6-5 against the spread and 3-8 overall when the team picked up over 349.3 yards last year.

Last season the Falcons had 18 turnovers, four fewer than the Giants had takeaways (22).

Home and road insights

New York was 3-5 against the spread, and 3-5 overall, at home last year.

Last year, in eight home games, New York hit the over twice.

Giants home games last season averaged 44.6 total points, 2.9 fewer than this contest's over/under (47.5).

Atlanta was 2-6 overall, and 4-4 against the spread, in away games last season.

In three of eight away games last season, Atlanta went over the total.

The average point total in Falcons away games last season was 52.4 points, 4.9 more than this contest's over/under (47.5).

