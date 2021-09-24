Sep 18, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Bronco Mendenhall and North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Mack Brown before the game at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers heavily favor the No. 21 North Carolina Tar Heels (2-1, 0-0 ACC) when they visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in a matchup between ACC rivals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. North Carolina is favored by 12.5 points. The contest has a point total of 63.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total North Carolina -12.5 63.5

Over/Under Insights

North Carolina has combined with its opponents to put up more than 63.5 points only two times this year.

Georgia Tech and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 63.5 points in a game this season.

Saturday's total is 3.9 points lower than the two team's combined 67.4 points per game average.

The 42 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 21.5 fewer than the 63.5 total in this contest.

The Tar Heels and their opponents have scored an average of 66.0 points per game in 2021, 2.5 more than Saturday's total.

The 63.5 total in this game is 9.3 points above the 54.2 average total in Yellow Jackets games this season.

North Carolina Stats and Trends

North Carolina has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

The Tar Heels have been favored by 12.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

North Carolina's games this year have gone over the point total two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

The Tar Heels put up 25.0 more points per game (42.7) than the Yellow Jackets give up (17.7).

When North Carolina records more than 17.7 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Tar Heels average 553.3 yards per game, 267.6 more yards than the 285.7 the Yellow Jackets allow per matchup.

In games that North Carolina amasses over 285.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year, the Tar Heels have turned the ball over five times, while the Yellow Jackets have forced five.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for North Carolina at SISportsbook.

Georgia Tech Stats and Trends

Georgia Tech has two wins against the spread in three games this year.

The Yellow Jackets covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 12.5 points or more.

Georgia Tech's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Yellow Jackets score just 0.4 more points per game (24.7) than the Tar Heels surrender (24.3).

The Yellow Jackets rack up 383.3 yards per game, just 3.0 more than the 380.3 the Tar Heels give up.

Georgia Tech is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team picks up over 380.3 yards.

The Yellow Jackets have turned the ball over two times, three fewer times than the Tar Heels have forced turnovers (5).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats