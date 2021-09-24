Sep 4, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies wide receiver Tyrice Richie (3) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jenn Finch-USA TODAY Sports

The Northern Illinois Huskies (1-2) host the FCS Maine Black Bears on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium. The Huskies are heavily favored by 24.5 points in the contest. An over/under of 70.5 is set for the game.

Odds for Northern Illinois vs. Maine

Favorite Spread Total Northern Illinois -24.5 70.5

Over/Under Insights

Northern Illinois and its opponents have combined for 70.5 points just twice this year.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 45.7, is 24.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 83 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 12.5 more than the 70.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Huskies games this season is 52.2, 18.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 70.5 .

The 61.5 PPG average total in Black Bears games this season is 9.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Northern Illinois Stats and Trends

Northern Illinois has one win against the spread in three games this year.

Northern Illinois' games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

The Huskies average 25.0 points per game, 13.3 fewer than the Black Bears surrender per matchup (38.3).

The Huskies collect 93.4 fewer yards per game (328.3), than the Black Bears give up per contest (421.7).

The Huskies have turned the ball over five more times (5 total) than the Black Bears have forced a turnover (0) this season.

Maine Stats and Trends

Maine has not covered the spread yet this year.

The Black Bears score 24.0 fewer points per game (20.7) than the Huskies surrender (44.7).

The Black Bears average 214.4 fewer yards per game (262.3) than the Huskies allow (476.7).

This year the Black Bears have zero turnovers, two fewer than the Huskies have takeaways (2).

Season Stats