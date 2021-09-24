Sep 18, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Malik Washington (6) reaches for a pass in front of Duke Blue Devils safety Da'Quan Johnson (17) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

The Ohio Bobcats (0-3) are massive 14.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Northwestern Wildcats (1-2). This game has an over/under of 48 points.

Odds for Northwestern vs. Ohio

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Northwestern -14.5 48

Over/Under Insights

Northwestern and its opponents have scored at least 48 points only two times this year.

Ohio's games have gone over 48 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 39 points per game, nine less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 60 points per game, 12 more than this contest's over/under.

Wildcats games have an average total of 47 points this season, one fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 48-point total for this game is 5.8 points below the 53.8 points per game average total in Bobcats games this season.

Northwestern Stats and Trends

Northwestern has not covered the spread yet this season.

The Wildcats have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 14.5 points or more.

Northwestern's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

The Wildcats put up 22.7 points per game, 12.6 fewer than the Bobcats give up per outing (35.3).

The Wildcats rack up 75 fewer yards per game (360.7) than the Bobcats allow per matchup (435.7).

The Wildcats have turned the ball over six more times (7 total) than the Bobcats have forced a turnover (1) this season.

Ohio Stats and Trends

Ohio has not covered the spread yet this season.

The Bobcats have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 14.5 points or more.

Ohio's games this season have gone over the point total two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

The Bobcats put up 16.3 points per game, 8.4 fewer than the Wildcats allow (24.7).

The Bobcats average 301 yards per game, 111.7 fewer yards than the 412.7 the Wildcats give up.

The Bobcats have two giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have five takeaways .

Season Stats