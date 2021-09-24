The Ohio Bobcats (0-3) are massive 14.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Northwestern Wildcats (1-2). This game has an over/under of 48 points.
Odds for Northwestern vs. Ohio
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Northwestern
-14.5
48
Over/Under Insights
- Northwestern and its opponents have scored at least 48 points only two times this year.
- Ohio's games have gone over 48 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to score 39 points per game, nine less than the total in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 60 points per game, 12 more than this contest's over/under.
- Wildcats games have an average total of 47 points this season, one fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 48-point total for this game is 5.8 points below the 53.8 points per game average total in Bobcats games this season.
Northwestern Stats and Trends
- Northwestern has not covered the spread yet this season.
- The Wildcats have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 14.5 points or more.
- Northwestern's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in three opportunities (66.7%).
- The Wildcats put up 22.7 points per game, 12.6 fewer than the Bobcats give up per outing (35.3).
- The Wildcats rack up 75 fewer yards per game (360.7) than the Bobcats allow per matchup (435.7).
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over six more times (7 total) than the Bobcats have forced a turnover (1) this season.
Ohio Stats and Trends
- Ohio has not covered the spread yet this season.
- The Bobcats have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 14.5 points or more.
- Ohio's games this season have gone over the point total two times in three opportunities (66.7%).
- The Bobcats put up 16.3 points per game, 8.4 fewer than the Wildcats allow (24.7).
- The Bobcats average 301 yards per game, 111.7 fewer yards than the 412.7 the Wildcats give up.
- The Bobcats have two giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have five takeaways .
Season Stats
|Northwestern
|Stats
|Ohio
22.7
Avg. Points Scored
16.3
24.7
Avg. Points Allowed
35.3
360.7
Avg. Total Yards
301
412.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
435.7
7
Giveaways
2
5
Takeaways
1