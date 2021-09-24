The No. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes (2-1) are heavy 48.5-point favorites on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Akron Zips (1-2). This game has an over/under of 66.5 points.
Odds for Ohio State vs. Akron
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Ohio State
-48.5
66.5
Over/Under Insights
- Ohio State and its opponents have scored at least 66.5 points or more only once this year.
- Akron and its opponents have combined to score more than 66.5 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 61 points per game, 5.5 less than the total in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 68.4 points per game, 1.9 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Buckeyes games this season is 63.5, 3.0 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 66.5 .
- In 2021, games involving the Zips have averaged a total of 52.5 points, 14.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Ohio State Stats and Trends
- Ohio State has one win against the spread in three games this season.
- Ohio State's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).
- The Buckeyes put up 38.0 points per game, comparable to the 39.7 per outing the Zips allow.
- When Ohio State scores more than 39.7 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Buckeyes rack up 538.3 yards per game, 144.6 more yards than the 393.7 the Zips allow per matchup.
- When Ohio State picks up over 393.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- This year, the Buckeyes have turned the ball over four times, three more than the Zips' takeaways (1).
Akron Stats and Trends
- Akron has one win against the spread in three games this year.
- Akron's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).
- The Zips score 5.7 fewer points per game (23.0) than the Buckeyes allow (28.7).
- The Zips rack up 376.0 yards per game, 95.3 fewer yards than the 471.3 the Buckeyes allow.
- This season the Zips have three turnovers, one fewer than the Buckeyes have takeaways (4).
Season Stats
|Ohio State
|Stats
|Akron
38.0
Avg. Points Scored
23.0
28.7
Avg. Points Allowed
39.7
538.3
Avg. Total Yards
376.0
471.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
393.7
4
Giveaways
3
4
Takeaways
1