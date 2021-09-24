Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) evades Tulsa Golden Hurricane cornerback Travon Fuller (2) and Tulsa Golden Hurricane safety Bryson Powers (21) during the second half of Saturday's NCAA Division I football game on September 18, 2021. Ohio State won the game 41-20. Osu21tlsa Bjp 1072

The No. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes (2-1) are heavy 48.5-point favorites on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Akron Zips (1-2). This game has an over/under of 66.5 points.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Akron

Favorite Spread Total Ohio State -48.5 66.5

Over/Under Insights

Ohio State and its opponents have scored at least 66.5 points or more only once this year.

Akron and its opponents have combined to score more than 66.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 61 points per game, 5.5 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 68.4 points per game, 1.9 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Buckeyes games this season is 63.5, 3.0 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 66.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Zips have averaged a total of 52.5 points, 14.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

Ohio State has one win against the spread in three games this season.

Ohio State's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

The Buckeyes put up 38.0 points per game, comparable to the 39.7 per outing the Zips allow.

When Ohio State scores more than 39.7 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Buckeyes rack up 538.3 yards per game, 144.6 more yards than the 393.7 the Zips allow per matchup.

When Ohio State picks up over 393.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year, the Buckeyes have turned the ball over four times, three more than the Zips' takeaways (1).

Akron Stats and Trends

Akron has one win against the spread in three games this year.

Akron's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

The Zips score 5.7 fewer points per game (23.0) than the Buckeyes allow (28.7).

The Zips rack up 376.0 yards per game, 95.3 fewer yards than the 471.3 the Buckeyes allow.

This season the Zips have three turnovers, one fewer than the Buckeyes have takeaways (4).

Season Stats