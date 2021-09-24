Sep 11, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley (right) and Western Carolina Catamounts head coach Kerwin Bell (left) shake hands after the game at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers massively favor the No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) when they host the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in a matchup between Big 12 rivals at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Oklahoma is favored by 17 points. The contest's point total is 55.5.

Odds for Oklahoma vs. West Virginia

Favorite Spread Total Oklahoma -17 55.5

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma and its opponents have combined for 55.5 points only two times this year.

West Virginia has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to average 85.3 points per game, 29.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 21.5 points more than the 34 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Sooners games this season is 65.8, 10.3 points more than Saturday's over/under of 55.5.

In 2021, games involving the Mountaineers have averaged a total of 53.5 points, 2.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

So far this year Oklahoma has one win against the spread.

The Sooners have covered the spread once this season when favored by 17 points or more (in three chances).

Oklahoma's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

The Sooners average 29.3 more points per game (46.3) than the Mountaineers surrender (17.0).

When Oklahoma scores more than 17.0 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Sooners collect 487.3 yards per game, 180.6 more yards than the 306.7 the Mountaineers give up per outing.

When Oklahoma piles up more than 306.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Sooners have two giveaways this season, while the Mountaineers have two takeaways .

West Virginia Stats and Trends

West Virginia has two wins against the spread in three games this year.

West Virginia's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Mountaineers score 39.0 points per game, 22.0 more than the Sooners surrender (17.0).

When West Virginia puts up more than 17.0 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Mountaineers collect 92.7 more yards per game (412.0) than the Sooners give up per matchup (319.3).

West Virginia is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team totals over 319.3 yards.

The Mountaineers have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Sooners.

Season Stats