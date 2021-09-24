Sep 18, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3 runs the ball against Boise State Broncos defensive end Isaiah Bagnah (30) during the second half at Albertsons Stadium. Oklahoma State won 21-20. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 rivals square off when the Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) host the No. 25 Kansas State Wildcats (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State is favored by 6 points. A 46.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State

Favorite Spread Total Oklahoma State -6 46.5

Over/Under Insights

Kansas State has combined with its opponents to score more than 46.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 55 points per game, 8.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 35.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.1 fewer than the 46.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Cowboys games this season is 54.3, 7.8 points above Saturday's total of 46.5.

In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 53.0 points, 6.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

So far this season Oklahoma State has one win against the spread.

The Cowboys have been favored by 6 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

The Cowboys score 24.0 points per game, 8.3 more than the Wildcats allow per matchup (15.7).

When Oklahoma State scores more than 15.7 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Cowboys rack up 56.7 more yards per game (336.7) than the Wildcats give up per matchup (280.0).

Oklahoma State is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out over 280.0 yards.

The Cowboys have five giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have six takeaways .

Kansas State Stats and Trends

Kansas State has two wins against the spread in three games this year.

Kansas State's games this season have gone over the point total one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

This season the Wildcats rack up 11.3 more points per game (31.0) than the Cowboys allow (19.7).

When Kansas State puts up more than 19.7 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Wildcats rack up 45.3 more yards per game (374.0) than the Cowboys allow (328.7).

Kansas State is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out more than 328.7 yards.

This year the Wildcats have turned the ball over five times, one more than the Cowboys' takeaways (4).

Season Stats