Oddsmakers massively favor the No. 3 Oregon Ducks (3-0, 0-0 Pac-12) when they host the Arizona Wildcats (0-3, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in a matchup between Pac-12 rivals at Autzen Stadium. Oregon is favored by 28.5 points. The over/under is set at 59 points for the outing.

Odds for Oregon vs. Arizona

Favorite Spread Total Oregon -28.5 59

Over/Under Insights

Oregon and its opponents have combined for 59 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only one time this year.

Arizona's games have yet to go over 59 points this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54.3, is 4.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 11.6 points more than the 47.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Ducks games this season feature an average total of 60.2 points, a number 1.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 51.5 points, 7.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Oregon Stats and Trends

Oregon has one win against the spread in three games this year.

The Ducks have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 28.5 points or more.

Oregon's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

This year, the Ducks average 10.3 more points per game (38.0) than the Wildcats surrender (27.7).

Oregon is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 27.7 points.

The Ducks average 433.0 yards per game, 79.0 more yards than the 354.0 the Wildcats allow per contest.

Oregon is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up over 354.0 yards.

This year, the Ducks have one turnover, two fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (3).

Arizona Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Arizona has one win against the spread.

Arizona's games this year have gone over the point total one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Wildcats average 3.4 fewer points per game (16.3) than the Ducks give up (19.7).

The Wildcats collect 79.7 fewer yards per game (339.0) than the Ducks give up per contest (418.7).

The Wildcats have five giveaways this season, while the Ducks have eight takeaways .

Season Stats