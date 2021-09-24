Sep 18, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) celebrates with his teammates following the competition of the game against the Auburn Tigers at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Auburn 28-20. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0) host the FCS Villanova Wildcats on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions are heavily favored by 31.5 points in the outing. The contest has a point total set at 54.5.

Odds for Penn State vs. Villanova

Favorite Spread Total Penn State -31.5 54.5

Over/Under Insights

Penn State and its opponents have scored at least 54.5 points or more only one time this year.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 74.6, is 20.1 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 25.3 points per game, 29.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Nittany Lions games have an average total of 53.8 points this season, 0.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 48.3 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 6.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Penn State Stats and Trends

Penn State is undefeated against the spread this year.

Penn State's games this year have not hit the over on any of three set point totals.

The Nittany Lions put up 18.3 more points per game (29.3) than the Wildcats surrender (11).

Penn State is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 11 points.

The Nittany Lions rack up 395.3 yards per game, 210.6 more yards than the 184.7 the Wildcats allow per contest.

Penn State is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up over 184.7 yards.

The Nittany Lions have turned the ball over one time this season, one more turnover than the Wildcats have forced (0).

Villanova Stats and Trends

Villanova has one win against the spread in three games this season.

The Wildcats average 45.3 points per game, 31.0 more than the Nittany Lions allow (14.3).

When Villanova puts up more than 14.3 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Wildcats average 112.4 more yards per game (454.7) than the Nittany Lions allow per matchup (342.3).

The Wildcats have turned the ball over zero times, six fewer times than the Nittany Lions have forced turnovers (6).

Season Stats