The No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0) host the FCS Villanova Wildcats on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions are heavily favored by 31.5 points in the outing. The contest has a point total set at 54.5.
Odds for Penn State vs. Villanova
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Penn State
-31.5
54.5
Over/Under Insights
- Penn State and its opponents have scored at least 54.5 points or more only one time this year.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 74.6, is 20.1 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 25.3 points per game, 29.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Nittany Lions games have an average total of 53.8 points this season, 0.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 48.3 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 6.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Penn State Stats and Trends
- Penn State is undefeated against the spread this year.
- Penn State's games this year have not hit the over on any of three set point totals.
- The Nittany Lions put up 18.3 more points per game (29.3) than the Wildcats surrender (11).
- Penn State is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 11 points.
- The Nittany Lions rack up 395.3 yards per game, 210.6 more yards than the 184.7 the Wildcats allow per contest.
- Penn State is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up over 184.7 yards.
- The Nittany Lions have turned the ball over one time this season, one more turnover than the Wildcats have forced (0).
Villanova Stats and Trends
- Villanova has one win against the spread in three games this season.
- The Wildcats average 45.3 points per game, 31.0 more than the Nittany Lions allow (14.3).
- When Villanova puts up more than 14.3 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Wildcats average 112.4 more yards per game (454.7) than the Nittany Lions allow per matchup (342.3).
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over zero times, six fewer times than the Nittany Lions have forced turnovers (6).
Season Stats
|Penn State
|Stats
|Villanova
29.3
Avg. Points Scored
45.3
14.3
Avg. Points Allowed
11
395.3
Avg. Total Yards
454.7
342.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
184.7
1
Giveaways
0
6
Takeaways
0