Pittsburgh vs. New Hampshire College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 18, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Israel Abanikanda (2) congratulates tight end Lucas Krull (7) after Krull scored a touchdown against the Western Michigan Broncos during the third quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Panthers (2-1) host the FCS New Hampshire Wildcats on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Heinz Field. The Panthers are heavily favored by 24 points in the contest. The point total is set at 54.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. New Hampshire

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Pittsburgh -24 54

Over/Under Insights

Pittsburgh has combined with its opponents to put up more than 54 points in all three games this season.

The two teams combine to average 68.3 points per game, 14.3 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 44.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.7 fewer than the 54 total in this contest.

The average total in Panthers games this season is 56.8, 2.8 points more than Saturday's over/under of 54.

The 42.5 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 11.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

So far this season Pittsburgh has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Panthers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 24 points or more.

Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over in all three opportunities.

The Panthers put up 28.3 more points per game (44.3) than the Wildcats allow (16).

Pittsburgh is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 16 points.

The Panthers rack up 45.7 more yards per game (494.7) than the Wildcats allow per contest (449).

Pittsburgh is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team amasses more than 449 yards.

The Panthers have turned the ball over five times this season, five more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (0).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Pittsburgh at SISportsbook.

New Hampshire Stats and Trends

So far this season New Hampshire has one win against the spread.

The Wildcats put up 24 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the Panthers surrender (28.3).

The Wildcats collect 22 fewer yards per game (344.7) than the Panthers give up (366.7).

This year the Wildcats have zero turnovers, four fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (4).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats