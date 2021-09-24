Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin reacts on the sidelines against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

AFC North foes meet when the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) host the Cincinnati Bengals (1-1) on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh is favored by 3 points. The game has a point total set at 43.

Odds for Steelers vs. Bengals

Favorite Spread Total Steelers -3 43

Over/under insights

Pittsburgh and its opponent combined to score over 43 points, the current matchup's over/under, in 12 of 17 games last year.

Last year, nine of Cincinnati's 16 matchups went over 43 total points scored.

The Steelers and the Bengals combined to average 2.4 more points per game a season ago than the total of 43 set for this game.

Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined three more points per game last season (46) than this game's total of 43 points.

The Steelers' average point total in outings last year was 44.9, 1.9 points higher than the over/under in this game.

The average over/under in Bengals games in 2020 was 2.8 more points than the point total of 43 in this outing.

Steelers stats and trends

Pittsburgh won 10 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover six times.

The Steelers had an ATS record of 6-6 when playing as at least 3-point favorites last season.

Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 16 times last season.

Last year, the Steelers put up just 0.5 fewer points per game (26) than the Bengals gave up (26.5).

Pittsburgh was 8-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it scored over 26.5 points last year.

The Steelers collected 54.6 fewer yards per game (334.6) than the Bengals gave up per outing (389.2) last season.

In games that Pittsburgh totaled over 389.2 yards last year, the team was 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Steelers turned the ball over one more time (18 total) than the Bengals forced a turnover (17) last year.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati compiled a 9-7-0 record against the spread last year.

The Bengals had an ATS record of 8-5 when playing as at least 3-point underdogs last year.

Last season, eight of Cincinnati's games went over the point total.

Last season the Bengals scored just 0.1 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Steelers allowed (19.5).

Cincinnati was 8-0 against the spread and 4-3-1 overall last year when the team scored over 19.5 points.

The Bengals collected only 14 more yards per game (319.8) than the Steelers gave up (305.8) per matchup last year.

When Cincinnati piled up over 305.8 yards last season, the team was 6-2 against the spread and 3-5 overall.

Last year the Bengals had 24 turnovers, three fewer than the Steelers had takeaways (27).

Home and road insights

Pittsburgh was 5-3 against the spread, and 7-1 overall, at home last year.

At home last year, as 3-point favorites or greater, the Steelers were 4-3 ATS.

Pittsburgh hit the over in five of eight home games last season.

The average point total in Steelers home games last season was 44.3 points, 1.3 more than this outing's over/under (43).

Away from home last season, Cincinnati was 1-6-1 overall and 4-4 against the spread.

Last season, in eight away games, Cincinnati went over the total four times.

Bengals away games last season averaged 46.0 total points, 3.0 more than this outing's over/under (43).

