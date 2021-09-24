AFC North foes meet when the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) host the Cincinnati Bengals (1-1) on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh is favored by 3 points. The game has a point total set at 43.
Odds for Steelers vs. Bengals
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Steelers
-3
43
Over/under insights
- Pittsburgh and its opponent combined to score over 43 points, the current matchup's over/under, in 12 of 17 games last year.
- Last year, nine of Cincinnati's 16 matchups went over 43 total points scored.
- The Steelers and the Bengals combined to average 2.4 more points per game a season ago than the total of 43 set for this game.
- Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined three more points per game last season (46) than this game's total of 43 points.
- The Steelers' average point total in outings last year was 44.9, 1.9 points higher than the over/under in this game.
- The average over/under in Bengals games in 2020 was 2.8 more points than the point total of 43 in this outing.
Steelers stats and trends
- Pittsburgh won 10 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover six times.
- The Steelers had an ATS record of 6-6 when playing as at least 3-point favorites last season.
- Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 16 times last season.
- Last year, the Steelers put up just 0.5 fewer points per game (26) than the Bengals gave up (26.5).
- Pittsburgh was 8-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it scored over 26.5 points last year.
- The Steelers collected 54.6 fewer yards per game (334.6) than the Bengals gave up per outing (389.2) last season.
- In games that Pittsburgh totaled over 389.2 yards last year, the team was 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Steelers turned the ball over one more time (18 total) than the Bengals forced a turnover (17) last year.
Bengals stats and trends
- Cincinnati compiled a 9-7-0 record against the spread last year.
- The Bengals had an ATS record of 8-5 when playing as at least 3-point underdogs last year.
- Last season, eight of Cincinnati's games went over the point total.
- Last season the Bengals scored just 0.1 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Steelers allowed (19.5).
- Cincinnati was 8-0 against the spread and 4-3-1 overall last year when the team scored over 19.5 points.
- The Bengals collected only 14 more yards per game (319.8) than the Steelers gave up (305.8) per matchup last year.
- When Cincinnati piled up over 305.8 yards last season, the team was 6-2 against the spread and 3-5 overall.
- Last year the Bengals had 24 turnovers, three fewer than the Steelers had takeaways (27).
Home and road insights
- Pittsburgh was 5-3 against the spread, and 7-1 overall, at home last year.
- At home last year, as 3-point favorites or greater, the Steelers were 4-3 ATS.
- Pittsburgh hit the over in five of eight home games last season.
- The average point total in Steelers home games last season was 44.3 points, 1.3 more than this outing's over/under (43).
- Away from home last season, Cincinnati was 1-6-1 overall and 4-4 against the spread.
- Last season, in eight away games, Cincinnati went over the total four times.
- Bengals away games last season averaged 46.0 total points, 3.0 more than this outing's over/under (43).
