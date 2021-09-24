Sep 18, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back King Doerue (22) runs in the first quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Purdue Boilermakers (2-1, 0-0 Big Ten) host the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in matchup between Big Ten foes at Ross-Ade Stadium. Illinois is an 11-point underdog. This matchup has an over/under of 53 points.

Odds for Purdue vs. Illinois

Favorite Spread Total Purdue -11 53

Over/Under Insights

Purdue and its opponents have not yet scored more than 53 points -- this matchup's over/under -- in a game this year.

Illinois' games have gone over 53 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 53.5 points per game, 0.5 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 6.7 points greater than the 46.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Boilermakers games this season is 60.3, 7.3 points more than Saturday's over/under of 53.

In 2021, games involving the Fighting Illini have averaged a total of 56.3 points, 3.3 more than the set total in this contest.

Purdue Stats and Trends

So far this season Purdue has two wins against the spread.

The Boilermakers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 11 points or more.

Purdue's games this year have not gone over the total in three opportunities.

This year, the Boilermakers score just 0.4 more points per game (30.7) than the Fighting Illini surrender (30.3).

The Boilermakers rack up 44.5 fewer yards per game (437.0), than the Fighting Illini allow per matchup (481.5).

The Boilermakers have turned the ball over three times this season, three fewer than the Fighting Illini have forced (6).

Illinois Stats and Trends

Illinois has covered the spread two times this season.

Illinois' games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Fighting Illini average 6.8 more points per game (22.8) than the Boilermakers surrender (16.0).

When Illinois scores more than 16.0 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Fighting Illini rack up 353.5 yards per game, 43.8 more yards than the 309.7 the Boilermakers allow.

In games that Illinois picks up more than 309.7 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Fighting Illini have turned the ball over three more times (5 total) than the Boilermakers have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Season Stats