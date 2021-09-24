The Purdue Boilermakers (2-1, 0-0 Big Ten) host the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in matchup between Big Ten foes at Ross-Ade Stadium. Illinois is an 11-point underdog. This matchup has an over/under of 53 points.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Purdue vs. Illinois
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Purdue
-11
53
Over/Under Insights
- Purdue and its opponents have not yet scored more than 53 points -- this matchup's over/under -- in a game this year.
- Illinois' games have gone over 53 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to average 53.5 points per game, 0.5 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 6.7 points greater than the 46.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Boilermakers games this season is 60.3, 7.3 points more than Saturday's over/under of 53.
- In 2021, games involving the Fighting Illini have averaged a total of 56.3 points, 3.3 more than the set total in this contest.
Purdue Stats and Trends
- So far this season Purdue has two wins against the spread.
- The Boilermakers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 11 points or more.
- Purdue's games this year have not gone over the total in three opportunities.
- This year, the Boilermakers score just 0.4 more points per game (30.7) than the Fighting Illini surrender (30.3).
- The Boilermakers rack up 44.5 fewer yards per game (437.0), than the Fighting Illini allow per matchup (481.5).
- The Boilermakers have turned the ball over three times this season, three fewer than the Fighting Illini have forced (6).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Purdue at SISportsbook.
Illinois Stats and Trends
- Illinois has covered the spread two times this season.
- Illinois' games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in four opportunities (50%).
- The Fighting Illini average 6.8 more points per game (22.8) than the Boilermakers surrender (16.0).
- When Illinois scores more than 16.0 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Fighting Illini rack up 353.5 yards per game, 43.8 more yards than the 309.7 the Boilermakers allow.
- In games that Illinois picks up more than 309.7 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
- The Fighting Illini have turned the ball over three more times (5 total) than the Boilermakers have forced a turnover (2) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Purdue
|Stats
|Illinois
30.7
Avg. Points Scored
22.8
16.0
Avg. Points Allowed
30.3
437.0
Avg. Total Yards
353.5
309.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
481.5
3
Giveaways
5
2
Takeaways
6