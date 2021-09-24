The Rice Owls (0-3) are heavily favored by 21.5 points against the FCS Texas Southern Tigers on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Rice Stadium. The over/under is 54.5 in this matchup.
Odds for Rice vs. Texas Southern
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Rice
-21.5
54.5
Over/Under Insights
- Rice and its opponents have combined for 54.5 points just twice this season.
- The two teams combine to score 20 points per game, 34.5 less than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 45.2 points under the 99.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Owls games have an average total of 51.2 points this season, 3.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 53.0 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 1.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Rice Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Rice is winless against the spread.
- Rice's games this year have gone over the total in three out of three opportunities.
- This year, the Owls average 45.0 fewer points per game (8.0) than the Tigers give up (53.0).
- The Owls rack up 268.0 yards per game, 89.0 fewer yards than the 357.0 the Tigers give up per outing.
- The Owls have turned the ball over seven times this season, seven more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (0).
Texas Southern Stats and Trends
- The Tigers have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 21.5 points or more.
- This year the Tigers rack up 34.7 fewer points per game (12.0) than the Owls give up (46.7).
- The Tigers collect 321.5 fewer yards per game (140.5) than the Owls allow per outing (462.0).
- The Tigers have one giveaway this season, while the Owls have two takeaways .
Season Stats
|Rice
|Stats
|Texas Southern
8.0
Avg. Points Scored
12.0
46.7
Avg. Points Allowed
53.0
268.0
Avg. Total Yards
140.5
462.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
357.0
7
Giveaways
1
2
Takeaways
0