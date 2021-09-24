Sep 11, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Rice Owls wide receiver Cedric Patterson III (4) runs the ball in the second half against the Houston Cougars at Rice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Rice Owls (0-3) are heavily favored by 21.5 points against the FCS Texas Southern Tigers on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Rice Stadium. The over/under is 54.5 in this matchup.

Odds for Rice vs. Texas Southern

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Rice -21.5 54.5

Over/Under Insights

Rice and its opponents have combined for 54.5 points just twice this season.

The two teams combine to score 20 points per game, 34.5 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 45.2 points under the 99.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Owls games have an average total of 51.2 points this season, 3.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 53.0 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 1.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Rice Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Rice is winless against the spread.

Rice's games this year have gone over the total in three out of three opportunities.

This year, the Owls average 45.0 fewer points per game (8.0) than the Tigers give up (53.0).

The Owls rack up 268.0 yards per game, 89.0 fewer yards than the 357.0 the Tigers give up per outing.

The Owls have turned the ball over seven times this season, seven more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (0).

Texas Southern Stats and Trends

The Tigers have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 21.5 points or more.

This year the Tigers rack up 34.7 fewer points per game (12.0) than the Owls give up (46.7).

The Tigers collect 321.5 fewer yards per game (140.5) than the Owls allow per outing (462.0).

The Tigers have one giveaway this season, while the Owls have two takeaways .

Season Stats